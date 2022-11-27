Mincey scores 15 as UMass-Lowell downs Stonehill 73-59

Quinton Mincey scored 15 points as UMass-Lowell beat Stonehill 73-59 on Sunday.

Mincey added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (6-1). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had 14 rebounds. Yuri Covington was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (2-6) with 18 points. Stonehill also got 11 points and two steals from Isaiah Burnett. In addition, Ethan Meuser finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

