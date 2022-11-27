ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Mincey scores 15 as UMass-Lowell downs Stonehill 73-59

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPFZk2T00

Quinton Mincey scored 15 points as UMass-Lowell beat Stonehill 73-59 on Sunday.

Mincey added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (6-1). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had 14 rebounds. Yuri Covington was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (2-6) with 18 points. Stonehill also got 11 points and two steals from Isaiah Burnett. In addition, Ethan Meuser finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

926K+
Followers
195K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy