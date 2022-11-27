ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman dies after suffering medical emergency in Germantown crash, police say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y52ji_0jPFZhOI00

Digital Brief: Nov. 27, 2022 (AM) 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman died after suffering a possible medical emergency and crashing into a parked vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Sunday morning, police say. Police identified the woman as Brenda Gene Meline of Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say Meline was traveling northbound on Pulaski Avenue when she suffered a possible medical emergency and crashed into an unattended park car.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, police say Meline was unconscious inside the car and they had to extract her from the vehicle.

Police say medic personnel started to perform CPR to Meline, but she was transported to Albert Einsten Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Accident Investigation Division.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Four dead in 495 wrong way crash

Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Arson suspect wanted in off-campus Temple apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is investigating after police identified a suspect wanted in an arson fire at an off-campus apartment near Temple University.Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect exiting a neighboring house, lighting something on fire and then throwing it into the apartment. The suspect then flees.It happened along Cleveland Street near Norris Street on Nov. 15.Several students were inside the apartment at the time.Authorities are searching for the suspect.In a statement, Temple University says, "We are immensely grateful that no students were injured during this incident, and we encourage all members of the Temple community to remain vigilant."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Abandoned dog found injured along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of angels is working to save a dog found abandoned and injured along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County."Lucky literally fought for two days on the railroad tracks, survived, fought to live," Sidara Son, from Philly Rescue Angels, said, "and we want to fight for him too."There's a lot of love for Lucky. He was found injured on the Lawndale Station train tracks located along SEPTA's Fox Chase line.Now, he's in the fight for his life after doctors say he is suffering from spinal cord injury and deemed to have an unfavorable neurological outcome."He was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy