Woman dies after suffering medical emergency in Germantown crash, police say

Digital Brief: Nov. 27, 2022 (AM) 02:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 63-year-old woman died after suffering a possible medical emergency and crashing into a parked vehicle in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Sunday morning, police say. Police identified the woman as Brenda Gene Meline of Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 5100 block of Pulaski Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say Meline was traveling northbound on Pulaski Avenue when she suffered a possible medical emergency and crashed into an unattended park car.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, police say Meline was unconscious inside the car and they had to extract her from the vehicle.

Police say medic personnel started to perform CPR to Meline, but she was transported to Albert Einsten Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Accident Investigation Division.