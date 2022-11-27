Read full article on original website
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Pam Carbaugh, 65, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be made in Pam's name for future designation by her family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Michael Allen Reed, Sr.,75 , of Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Private family memorial celebration at a later date. Name: Michael Allen Reed, Sr. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Fire Department. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:. Mike passed away at his home in Clarinda, Tuesday evening, November 29,...
Nishna Productions secures grant money for vehicle purchase
(Red Oak) -- One of the perennial challenges Nishna Productions, Incorporated faces is providing adequate transportation for its clients. Assisting clients in Red Oak just got easier, as the agency recently received a Community Investment Fund grant for more than $90,000 from Americagroup for the purchase of a regular-sized van with four wheelchair tiedowns. Complete with a wheelchair lift and other amenities, the van allows NPI clients and personnel to ride in comfort. Based at Red Oak's Summit Apartments, the vehicle will transport clients to work, doctor's appointments, grocery stores or other destinations meeting their needs. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News securing the Americagroup grant was a big lift to the agency's transportation arrangements.
Delores Bragg, 86, of Braddyville, Iowa
Location: Braddyville Methodist Church, Braddyville, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Braddyville Methodist Church or Breast cancer Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery. Notes:. Delores passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at...
Essex West Bridge work underway
(Essex) -- Construction crews are at work on an extensive renovation of a Page County bridge. County Engineer J.D. King says preliminary work on the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River--a.k.a. the Essex West Bridge--is underway. Crews with A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic--the project's general contractor--are moving dirt to a waste site west of the bridge. King says the road is not closed at this time, but the contractor's plan is to close the road and demo the bridge January 2nd--after Christmas and New Year's holiday season. Last month, the county's board of supervisors awarded A.M. Cohron the project's contract, totaling more than $2.8 million. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current bridge constructed in 1937 is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
Page County board ponders architectural firm services for canopy repairs, renovations
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want more defined dollar amounts before taking on architectural firm services for additional renovation projects at the county courthouse. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the county board of supervisors ultimately tabled a decision on retaining the services of Farnsworth Group for repairs and renovations to the canopies outside the courthouse. The architectural firm is also working with the county on a significant courthouse window replacement project. County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says seeking the firm's services came from a conversation with James Fine, who will oversee the window replacement. Wellhausen says the county would likely reap a couple of benefits from using the firm's services.
Red Oak board approves updated meeting schedule
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials will have a new meeting schedule beginning in 2023. The Red Oak School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday night, including the reappointments of Bret Blackman as Board President, Jackie DeVries as Vice President, and Deb Drey as Board Secretary. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's 7:05 Newscast, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the board spent a significant amount of time reviewing its meeting schedule.
Jan Rae Tramel, 74, Maryville, MO
Service: MemorialName: Jan R. TramelPronunciation: Age: 74From: Maryville, MOPrevious: Day a…
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
KMAland Basketball (11/30): Nodaway Valley girls, boys advance to PVI championships
(KMAland) -- Both Nodaway Valley basketball teams advanced to the Platte Valley Invitational championship while action in Mound City, Albany and Savannah also continued on Wednesday in KMAland hoops. Check out the full rundown from Wednesday below. MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL. GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 68 Mound City 27. Elizabeth Laukemper had...
Decatur County Body
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 10 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
Nishna Productions Van Video
Montgomery County pursuit results in 4 arrests
(Red Oak) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 12:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue when the vehicle fled initiating the pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour before officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue where the vehicle struck the stop sticks and went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says multiple individuals began to flee on foot.
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
Shen Optimist contributes $1,600 to 'Toys for Girls and Boys'
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Optimist Club is contributing to an effort to ensure no kids in Shenandoah go without a gift this Christmas. The Optimist Club made a financial contribution to Doug Meyer Chevrolet's "Toys for Girls and Boys" campaign on Tuesday for $1,600. Doug Meyer tells KMA News his company started the toy drive in 2014 to carry on the efforts of a similar campaign with the Shenandoah Police Department. However, Meyer says the drive wouldn't be possible without financial contributions -- such as the one from the Optimist Club.
Red Oak board approves local government risk pool natural gas agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are locking in rates for natural gas usage for the next school year. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School School Board approved a participation agreement with the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Natural Gas Program for the 2023-24 school year. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the agreement allows the district to avoid the majority of the risk associated with a volatile natural gas market.
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
BDC seeking 4% low-income housing tax credits for Red Oak housing project
(Red Oak) -- Supporters of an affordable housing project in Red Oak are optimistic an alternate tax credit program could knock out a chunk of the funding needed to wrap up the renovation efforts. That's according to Builders Development Corporation Executive Director Chele Thornton, who tells KMA News her group...
