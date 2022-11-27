(Essex) -- Construction crews are at work on an extensive renovation of a Page County bridge. County Engineer J.D. King says preliminary work on the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River--a.k.a. the Essex West Bridge--is underway. Crews with A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic--the project's general contractor--are moving dirt to a waste site west of the bridge. King says the road is not closed at this time, but the contractor's plan is to close the road and demo the bridge January 2nd--after Christmas and New Year's holiday season. Last month, the county's board of supervisors awarded A.M. Cohron the project's contract, totaling more than $2.8 million. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current bridge constructed in 1937 is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO