Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
hypebeast.com
MKI MIYUKI ZOKU Closes Out FW22 With a Clean-Cut "Suiting" Collection
Hot on the heels of its minimalist collection packed with overshirts, trousers, and T-shirts for Fall/Winter 2022, Leeds-based MKI MIYUKI ZOKU is keeping up the momentum with a new “Suiting” collection. Traditionally, MKI is best known for its clean-cut offerings with minimal branding and comfortably-fitting silhouettes. This was...
Meet the Italian Footwear Company Making Shoes for Some of Menswear’s Coolest Brands
After teaming up with New Balance on a cobranded capsule centered on the 327 model, Charaf Tajer, the founder of hip London-based label Casablanca, sensed the potential of the footwear category and scouted a production partner. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo and Aimé Leon Dore’s founder Teddy Santis had similar experiences. Coincidentally, they all ran into Search N Design, an Italy-based shoe specialist, which has no production capacity of its own but proved reliable and flexible. Based in Civitanova Marche, Italy and with an expected turnover of €8.9 million in 2022, the company has built a formula securing competitive advantage despite having no manufacturing plants. Founded in 2016,...
hypebeast.com
Here Are the Nike Footballverse Experiences Taking Place in Dubai this Month
Nike FC heads to Dubai to host a number of football-focused experiences designed to inspire young football fans and players. So far, the “Footballverse” campaign has already seen an exclusive panel talk with footballing legend Ronaldo, Champions Soccer Academy UAE director Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal, where they came together to discuss the sporting icon’s prolific career and the growing youth and women’s game in the region.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Studio" Restocks This Week
When Tom Sachs announced that his latest project with would be perennial, skeptics questioned the validity of this commitment. Known for highly-sought after collaborations with the Swoosh, the American contemporary artist has held true to his word thus far with his initial NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” colorway hitting shelves for a third time this year.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey"
2023 looks to be yet another promising year for Nike and Jordan Brand as rumors and first looks at their upcoming lineups continue to excite the sneaker world. One of the latest to emerge, the Air Jordan 11 is set to remix its iconic “Cool Grey” by utilizing its low-top style in a new “Cement Grey” colorway.
MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2023
Those wanting an easy way in to the ‘90s trend should look no further than the pre-fall MM6 Maison Margiela collection with its tweaked tailoring, diversity of denim and lashings of shiny tracksuit material. According to the press notes, the MM6 studio team went for a “study of sartorial...
hypebeast.com
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
hypebeast.com
Miu Miu Emerges As Brand of the Year in 2022 Lyst Fashion Report
With the year’s end drawing near, the fashion world is beginning to take a look at what brands made waves in 2022. Once again, Lyst has unveiled its Year in Fashion Report – taking a keen look at the trends and brands that not only filled our conversations but our computer search history.
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hypebeast.com
PUMA Celebrates 70th-Anniversary of Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger
In celebration of the Tony the Tiger mascot’s 70th birthday, partners with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes for a two-piece sneaker collection featuring its classic PUMA Suede and Roma silhouettes. The special-edition PUMA Suede is found in hairy orange suede uppers with black tiger stripe details and blue felt co-branded tongue tabs.
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Delivers Starry-Eyed "BOLD" Sunglasses Collection
From 2023 onwards, Gentle Monster will introduce its most daring eyewear silhouettes under a new product line, aptly titled “BOLD.” In its first iteration, dubbed “Galaxy of 9 Evenings,” the Korean label draws inspiration from the trailblazing 1966 performance series 9 Evenings: Theatre and Engineering, which gained notoriety for blurring the boundaries between art and science.
hypebeast.com
nanamica Joins New Era for a GORE-TEX 59FIFTY Fitted Cap
When it comes to weatherproofing, GORE-TEX has operated as an industry leader for decades. Contributing to the world of fashion across jackets, bottoms, footwear and even hats, the brand’s product technologies are internationally renowned. Well familiar with GORE-TEX, outdoor-focused Japanese label nanamica utilizes the weatherproofing properties once again, this time in collaboration with famous American headwear brand New Era.
