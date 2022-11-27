ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

mercisf.com

Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area

It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?

BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

Elite Lowell School Back in the News

This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Pandemic ripple effects still apparent in Bayview schools

While the immediate danger of Covid-19 seems to be receding into the background of most of our daily lives, we will likely continue to feel the ripple effects from the pandemic for years to come. This reality is obvious to anyone involved in K-12 education. Just in the past year, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has had to deal with seriously understaffed schools, ridiculous payroll issues, and a complicated transition back to in-person learning. For the educators who have fought to support their school communities throughout this period, the long-term ramifications of the pandemic are glaring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
San Francisco Examiner

After pandemic high, San Francisco marijuana sales lethargic in 2022

Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days. After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators. Cannabis retailers in San Francisco saw $72.4 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the same quarter this year, they reported $57.4 million in sales, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

