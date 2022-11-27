Read full article on original website
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
mercisf.com
Holiday Showtime! Lights in the San Francisco Bay Area
It is now Holiday showtime: lights by the thousand, animated projections, and Christmas tree illuminations. Once again this year, the San Francisco Bay Area is decked out in a thousand and one colors. Whether it’s the City, the South Bay, or the East Bay, each region has made imaginative and creative efforts to immerse us in the magical atmosphere of Christmas.
SFGate
UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?
BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
californiaglobe.com
Elite Lowell School Back in the News
This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest to Get Money
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, saying there’s a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff’s office says on its...
sfbayview.com
Pandemic ripple effects still apparent in Bayview schools
While the immediate danger of Covid-19 seems to be receding into the background of most of our daily lives, we will likely continue to feel the ripple effects from the pandemic for years to come. This reality is obvious to anyone involved in K-12 education. Just in the past year, San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has had to deal with seriously understaffed schools, ridiculous payroll issues, and a complicated transition back to in-person learning. For the educators who have fought to support their school communities throughout this period, the long-term ramifications of the pandemic are glaring.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
After pandemic high, San Francisco marijuana sales lethargic in 2022
Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days. After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators. Cannabis retailers in San Francisco saw $72.4 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the same quarter this year, they reported $57.4 million in sales, a...
dvcinquirer.com
Diablo Valley College Campus Vandalized: “There Was Glass Everywhere”
The Diablo Valley College campus was vandalized on Saturday, Nov. 5 when a suspect broke into the faculty office buildings. Kathryn McDonald, lieutenant officer for the campus police, confirmed the next week that they had the suspect in custody. The suspect, who is not currently a student at DVC, was...
Eater
Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022
On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
