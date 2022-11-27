Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
BET
Father Shares His Final Text Messages With Son Slain in UVA Mass Shooting
Sean Perry, the father of a University of Virginia football player killed in the Nov. 13 mass shooting, shared a few of his final text messages with his son, including his last words to him. Meanwhile, accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was denied bond Wednesday (Nov. 16) at a...
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
WTKR
High school football semifinals set for Saturday
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Patriots wide receiver
An arrest order has been issued for former Patriots WR Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge. Per the warrant, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 28. Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. His departure from the team...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal
The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
247Sports
Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment
Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
'The sweetest of all': St. James football rides team chemistry to first-ever AHSAA state title
AUBURN — This season, the St. James football team put on impromptu punt, pass and kick competitions after practices. Even as the seasons changed, the temperatures dropped and the sky started going dark at 5 p.m., a group of Trojans would linger on Carlisle Field, booting and throwing the ball around instead of...
Patriots sign key linebacker to 2-year contract extension (report)
The New England Patriots are reportedly locking up linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and Tavai have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension that runs through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old linebacker is in his fourth NFL season and second...
Comments / 1