HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
WTKR

High school football semifinals set for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
NORFOLK, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
MassLive.com

Patriots sign key linebacker to 2-year contract extension (report)

The New England Patriots are reportedly locking up linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and Tavai have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension that runs through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old linebacker is in his fourth NFL season and second...

