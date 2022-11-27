ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Snow continues to hit the North Sound

Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through Wednesday, Nov. 30

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They did switch to northbound on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to snow. The express lanes are normally reversed each day and...
SEATTLE, WA
publichealthinsider.com

Snow and slippery roads ahead: Plan if you have medical needs

Snow is a real possibility in the next few days, so now is the time to get ready for whatever happens. Even small amounts of snow can wreak havoc on our ability to get around and that can have implications for your health, especially if you have medical conditions that require regular healthcare services and supplies.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kpug1170.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash caught on camera amid slick driving conditions

FOX 13 Seattle has declared a weather alert day, due to widespread snow falling - and accumulating - in areas around Puget Sound. As FOX photographers monitored driving conditions, they were able to catch cars crashing into each other on camera in Kent.
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

School delays and cancellations for December 1

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 1, 2022 – School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Thursday, December 1, 2022. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) December 1, 2022: All schools and bus routes are operating on normal schedules this morning. There is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

