q13fox.com
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
School districts across the sound cancel, delay class, with more snow on the way
After a sprinkle of snow across the Puget Sound region, several school districts are delaying or canceling classes for students today. The areas expected to be impacted with the most snow are Kitsap and Snohomish counties and the Cascade foothill range, where snow totals range from 4 to 10 inches, but there are some higher amounts at elevation.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
q13fox.com
Snow continues to hit the North Sound
Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
mltnews.com
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through Wednesday, Nov. 30
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They did switch to northbound on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to snow. The express lanes are normally reversed each day and...
publichealthinsider.com
Snow and slippery roads ahead: Plan if you have medical needs
Snow is a real possibility in the next few days, so now is the time to get ready for whatever happens. Even small amounts of snow can wreak havoc on our ability to get around and that can have implications for your health, especially if you have medical conditions that require regular healthcare services and supplies.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: More lowland snow a possibility - here's when, where to expect it
SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow and powerful winds whipped through parts of Western Washington. While the worst of the weather is done with this particular system, we're not out of the woods just yet. There are a few more opportunities of lowland snow ahead.
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
lynnwoodtoday.com
With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood
With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow for some, rain for others Tuesday along with gusty winds
SEATTLE - Get ready for a messy and tricky evening commute. After starting the day with some flurries in Central and South Puget Sound, even heavier precipitation is on tap Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even though this storm is nearly upon us, there remains uncertainty in the storm's timing, totals...
Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington
Several crashes and road closures were reported soon after the storm swept through the region.
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle
More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
mltnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
WEATHER: ‘Dynamic storm’ impacting region with snow, rain and soon…wind
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle and Vicinity. *...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
q13fox.com
Crash caught on camera amid slick driving conditions
FOX 13 Seattle has declared a weather alert day, due to widespread snow falling - and accumulating - in areas around Puget Sound. As FOX photographers monitored driving conditions, they were able to catch cars crashing into each other on camera in Kent.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for December 1
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 1, 2022 – School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Thursday, December 1, 2022. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) December 1, 2022: All schools and bus routes are operating on normal schedules this morning. There is...
