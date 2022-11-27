Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
wach.com
Two people safe, one pet dead after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department says a heavy house fire Thursday afternoon left two people without a house and one pet dead. The fire happened at a house on the 5900 block of Conveyer Street. When fire crews arrived around 2 p.m., officials say the fire...
wach.com
WACH FOX hosts 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off its 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning. The Food Drive began at 6 a.m. lasting until 5:30 p.m. with the goal to gather food and funds that will help Midlands families fill their tables with meals and hope this holiday season.
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
wach.com
SC sees drop in roadway deaths on Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Road safety is always a major concern during the holidays, and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the numbers of people killed during the 2022...
wach.com
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
wach.com
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
wach.com
School District Five students raise and sell poinsettias
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Students at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) are gearing up for their annual poinsettia sale. Students in the Agricultural Education program at The Center work together to grow the plants. There are three pathways at The Center in the Agricultural Education program, BioSystems, Environmental and Natural Resources, and Vet Science.
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: River and Marge
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — River is a very sweet approximately three year old gal. River is a little over weight and could use a forever family who can take her for some walks, it could be your New Year's Resolution!. She is very settled, loves cuddling and back scratches.
wach.com
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
wach.com
Orangeburg community hopeful as the search continues for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Deputies, are looking for five-year-old Aspen Jeter, who they say has become their top priority, after authorities founder her mother dead during a welfare check on Thanksgiving night. No one has seen the five-year-old for weeks, and Orangeburg County deputies said she wasn't...
wach.com
"It's better to be safe than sorry": Lexington School District Two adds metal detectors
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Lexington School District Two has unveiled an extra layer of security. Starting on November 28, anyone who goes into an arena or stadium for an event hosted by the district will have to go through a metal detector. WACH FOX news talked to community members...
wach.com
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
wach.com
Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters. Deputies say Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16 years old, left her...
wach.com
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
wach.com
Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County Tuesday evening, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. Deputies cleared a scene on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a woman that was stabbed multiple times by another woman. According to deputies, the suspect...
wach.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
wach.com
Supply chain issues weighing on Christmas tree production, expect to pay a little more
COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re looking to buy a fresh Christmas tree for the holidays, expect to pay more. Fuel and production costs have spiked impacting the cost of growing the trees and getting them to market. Sugar Mountain Fraiser Firs off of Clemson road in Columbia have...
wach.com
Two arrested in connection with Lexington County business burglaries
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from a Lexington County Business. Officials said 47-year-old Ernest Michael Bell, and 29-year-old Zannie Rashod Phillips have been charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal...
wach.com
Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
wach.com
Orangeburg County deputies investigate "suspicious" teen death
Officials in Orangeburg County are investigating a suspicious death after a teen was found dead Tuesday. LOCAL FIRST | Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen. Deputies and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence at around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found 18-year-old man dead. The Orangeburg...
Comments / 0