Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound.
According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26.
Exit 209 is the Ashley Phosphate Road exit.
News 2 has reached out to officials for more information.
