Hanahan, SC

Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound.

According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSxts_0jPFYCKW00
    via SCDOT
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOSzx_0jPFYCKW00
    via SCDOT

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26.

Exit 209 is the Ashley Phosphate Road exit.

News 2 has reached out to officials for more information. Count on 2 for updates.

