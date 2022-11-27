Read full article on original website
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
Browns sign graduate of Ohio high school
Myron Cunningham was originally signed by Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent
Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: We Hope That There's Some Rust
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is hoping Deshaun Watson is not at his true form on Sunday when Cleveland comes to Texas.
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
What Browns should expect from Deshaun Watson: Ashley Bastock, Garrett Bush on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game
Coming off a game where he made the best catch he's made as a pro, tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new knee injury. Njoku was the only player that did not practice for the Browns on Wednesday due to an injury. Njoku recently missed a couple of...
Support groups speak out before Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut
CLEVELAND — Support groups from Houston and Cleveland have spoken out ahead of Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL. It’s been more than 700 days since Watson last played, but this Sunday he’ll return to Houston as a member of the Browns to face off against his former team.
OBJ free agency: Cowboys, Bills, Giants stars entice WR
Friends, former teammates, and even general managers haven't shied away from expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The wide receiver hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl LVI.
Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make a Visit to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are 8-3 and currently tied for first in the AFC East, although they are technically second because they don't hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. That's thanks to the week 3 loss in Miami. The Bills play at the New England Patriots tomorrow night in Foxborough and what's fascinating...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson discusses return to Houston for first start since suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time in three months on Thursday, Deshaun Watson opted to stick to football. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, however, may not have the same luxury this Sunday. In what will mark his first start in nearly two years -- and since...
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
Skunk interrupts fans watching Browns take on Bucs at FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns fans had an unwanted visitor at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the team took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime.
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper getting up to speed with new quarterback Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday he’s working on getting his timing down with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It seems to be going well. “He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said. “He’s real good at,...
