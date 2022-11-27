Browns win final game without Deshaun Watson, but what will their identity be with him? - Ashley Bastock

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Deshaun Watson 'True Believer'? Browns at Texans Really Is 'About One Person'
The Houston Texans once invested ... well, almost everything ... in Deshaun Watson. Now, as he readies to take the field again after an almost-two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns have invested ... well, almost everything as well. Are the Browns "true believers''?. “I have confidence in Deshaun based on his...
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper getting up to speed with new quarterback Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday he’s working on getting his timing down with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It seems to be going well. “He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said. “He’s real good at,...
Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, king of the spitball, dead at 84
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, the king of the spitball, died Thursday morning at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 84. Perry pitched for eight teams over 22 years on his way to winning 314 games and gaining entry to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He did some of his best work with Cleveland from 1972 until he was traded to Texas during the 1975 season.
Justin Toole leaving role as Guardians hitting analyst to take over as Seattle’s player development director
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s coaching staff suffered another loss Thursday when the Mariners announced they have hired Justin Toole to serve as player development director. Toole, 36, worked as a major league hitting analyst in Cleveland for the last three seasons, and has been with the organization...
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February 2014,...
Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of expectations at the quarter point: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell’s arrival to Cleveland placed some heavy expectations on the Cavaliers. At 14-8 and in third place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the season, it’s fair to say the Cavs have exceeded those expectations thus far, thanks to the efforts of Mitchell, Darius Garland and others.
