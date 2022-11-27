ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star

Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum Championed as MVP Front-Runner by NBA Twitter in Win vs. Heat

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum solidified himself in the early conversation for NBA MVP with a dominant performance on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Tatum poured in 49 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 win at TD Garden. The 24-year-old shot 15-of-25 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc as Boston improved to 18-4.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

1 Trade Target Every NBA Team Should Be Thinking About

NBA trade season is about to get busy. Its unofficial opening will commence on Dec. 15, when players who signed new contracts this summer first become trade-eligible. By that time, teams will have a clearer sense of whether they should buy or sell, too, which will only further grease the wheels of what could be an active exchange market.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Prediction

We're roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, which is just enough of a sample size to get an idea of the true contenders and pretenders come spring. When trying to predict what the Nos. 1 through 8 seeds will ultimately be, we'll be looking at a number of factors. These include current record, current strength of schedule, remaining strength of schedule and how injuries have affected teams to this point and moving forward with some big names set to return.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline

As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Knicks' Biggest Concerns Entering December

The New York Knicks are a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season and still trying to find their footing. The offense can be electric, but it can fail to ignite some nights. The defense occasionally blankets opponents but often offers little more resistance than a wet paper bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs

The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem. Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Al Horford, Celtics Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics and Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford was due to become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds through 18 games this year. The 6'9" center has also provided valuable...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Announces Start, End Dates for 2023-24 Regular-season Schedule

The NBA has reportedly informed teams the 2023-24 season will begin Oct. 24 and end April 14. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, though there are several scheduling details yet to be determined. Most notably, the schedule will feature only 80 regular-season games if the floated...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL to Begin Exploring Roster Upgrades After Dec. 15

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA

