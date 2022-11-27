Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup
Shaq belives the whole post-game drama in Philly will be costly for the 76ers once they face Giannis again.
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Washington Wizards receiving interest from multiple teams for an All-Star level player
The Washington Wizards are receiving heavy interest for one of its All-Star level players as the trade talks around the NBA begin to ramp up soon.
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Hoping To Avoid Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some words for a fan after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fan suggested Jackson should not be demanding a large sum of money after the loss. Jackson had a heated response. “Boy STFU,” Jackson tweeted. “Y’all be capping too much on...
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry's Trainer Says NBA Player Threw Up During Workout with Warriors Star
Stephen Curry has been lauded as one of the best conditioned athletes in the NBA, but his workout regimen is apparently not suitable for everyone in the association. Appearing on the Basketball Illuminati podcast with Amin Elhassan and Tom Haberstroh (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area), Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said an unnamed player vomited while trying to go through the Golden State Warriors' star's routine.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Championed as MVP Front-Runner by NBA Twitter in Win vs. Heat
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum solidified himself in the early conversation for NBA MVP with a dominant performance on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Tatum poured in 49 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 win at TD Garden. The 24-year-old shot 15-of-25 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc as Boston improved to 18-4.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Defends Altercation with Deandre Ayton: 'F--k Him'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley has completed his three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, and he has no regrets about the incident. "F--k that. F--k him," Beverley said on the latest episode of his PatBev Podcast. "We not going for...
Bleacher Report
Fans Call for LeBron James Trade After Lakers Blow 17-Point Lead to Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers fans are wondering whether it's time to shake up the roster's foundation after the team blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Lakers had shown signs of life in recent weeks, winning...
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He Wouldn't Trade Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant
Even though Kevin Durant could swing championship odds if the Brooklyn Nets traded him, at least one member of the Toronto Raptors wouldn't want his team to make a play for the 12-time All-Star if it meant giving up Scottie Barnes. Appearing on the How Hungry Are You? show with...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Target Every NBA Team Should Be Thinking About
NBA trade season is about to get busy. Its unofficial opening will commence on Dec. 15, when players who signed new contracts this summer first become trade-eligible. By that time, teams will have a clearer sense of whether they should buy or sell, too, which will only further grease the wheels of what could be an active exchange market.
Bleacher Report
Way-too-Soon 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Prediction
We're roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season, which is just enough of a sample size to get an idea of the true contenders and pretenders come spring. When trying to predict what the Nos. 1 through 8 seeds will ultimately be, we'll be looking at a number of factors. These include current record, current strength of schedule, remaining strength of schedule and how injuries have affected teams to this point and moving forward with some big names set to return.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Among Teams Eyeing Suns' Jae Crowder Ahead of Deadline
As Jae Crowder remains on the trade block, the Washington Wizards have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for the Phoenix Suns' estranged forward. "There's been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday (h/t RealGM). "I'm pretty confident there's been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. We've been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It's obvious it's a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade."
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Knicks' Biggest Concerns Entering December
The New York Knicks are a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season and still trying to find their footing. The offense can be electric, but it can fail to ignite some nights. The defense occasionally blankets opponents but often offers little more resistance than a wet paper bag.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Slams Klay Thompson, Warriors for Not Helping Steph Curry in Loss vs Mavs
The Golden State Warriors were known to have issues with their depth this season, but in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, it was the starters who were the problem. Besides star point guard Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup failed to make much of an impact as the Warriors went on to suffer a 116-113 loss at American Airlines Center. Curry finished with 32 points, but fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson put up just five points in 31 minutes of action.
Bleacher Report
Al Horford, Celtics Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics and Al Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford was due to become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds through 18 games this year. The 6'9" center has also provided valuable...
Bleacher Report
NBA Announces Start, End Dates for 2023-24 Regular-season Schedule
The NBA has reportedly informed teams the 2023-24 season will begin Oct. 24 and end April 14. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news, though there are several scheduling details yet to be determined. Most notably, the schedule will feature only 80 regular-season games if the floated...
Bleacher Report
Nia Long Says 'No One' from Celtics Contacted Her After Ime Udoka Suspension
Ime Udoka's fiancée, actress Nia Long, is speaking out about his suspension from the Boston Celtics in September and how it has impacted their family since the news was made public just a few months ago. In a recent interview with Brande Victorian of The Hollywood Reporter, Long slammed...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: LAL to Begin Exploring Roster Upgrades After Dec. 15
The struggling Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly waiting for a certain date before they attempt to make upgrades to their roster via trade. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Dec. 15 is the target date for the Lakers to begin talking trade since that is the first day NBA teams can trade away players who were signed in free agency during the offseason, giving the Lakers and other teams more flexibility.
