ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Shay Mitchell’s Hilarious TikTok Perfectly Captures the Relationship Between Moms & Grandmas

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Elwd7_0jPFXQPF00

Shay Mitchell really knows how to put what all parents are thinking into one, hilarious video, and her latest vid may be her most relatable one yet. On Nov 22, the Pretty Little Liars star uploaded a hilarious TikTok video of herself and her eldest daughter (whose face was away from the camera) to her Instagram with the caption saying, “Truly.”

In the video, we see a bare-faced Mitchell holding onto Atlas while she’s on speaker phone with her mother, mouthing the words to the song, going, “Whatch doing/ where you at/ oh you got plans/ don’t say that.” Now what makes this so funny is that she captioned the TikTok saying, “Calling my mom because I need a break from her grandchildren.”

Honestly, what a mood; we’ve all been there.

Now Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in Oct. 2019 , named Atlas Noa, 3, and recently welcomed their second daughter in May 2022 named Romaine “Rome,” after Mitchell’s late grandmother.

In a recent interview with Byrdie , Mitchell opened up about how she balances self-care and motherhood. “I am a firm believer that everyone needs to try and take at least ten minutes for themselves daily to do something that makes you feel whole. I always try to organize my day so I have time to do something personal, be it spending time with family or friends, taking Atlas somewhere, or working out, which has become my personal version of therapy,” she said. “I have also learned the value of saying no to things when I need to disconnect.”

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyGB5_0jPFXQPF00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins' 18th Birthday With a Breathtaking Candid Throwback Photo

Julia Roberts is reminding us that time is both a gift and a thief as she celebrates her twins‘ 18th birthday. Sharing a rare Instagram post and an even rarer throwback photo, Roberts honored Hazel and Phinnaeus’ special day by writing, “🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you.” The photo is a candid snap of Roberts as a young mother standing in a rustic kitchen with the twins as infants. One sits in a bouncer while the actress holds the other, looking absolutely breathtaking without trying at all. She’s wearing a pretty, fitted summer dress with one strap hanging off her shoulder, hair pulled back in...
SheKnows

After a Momentous First With Her 8-Year-Old, General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Lets Fans ‘See How Cute This Little Nugget Looks in Her Winter Outfit’

The ABC soap actress’ mini-me could be following in her mom’s footsteps. Who knew that General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) was a NASCAR fan?! The ABC soap actress not only let fans know that she “grew up watching and going to a lot of NASCAR races,” but she shared a special moment with her daughter Harper, as well as a close-up of the sweet “little nugget” she’s become.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Cardi B Shares Sweet Snuggle Time with 'Milk Wasted' Son Wave

Milk-wasted baby snuggles are one of Cardi B‘s favorite things right now. The mom of two hopped on Instagram to share some sweet moments with her 18-month-old son, Wave, after a feeding. Posting a photo to her Story captioned “Milk wasted,” the baby boy is seen fast asleep, cuddled up to Cardi’s chest with a paci in his mouth and a hand over his face. The rapper also shared a short video panning over her sleeping son, which she captioned, “He love his mommy.” Cardi, who shares Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with her husband, Offset, has previously shared how much the...
SheKnows

Hilary Duff Reaches a Bittersweet New Milestone Now That Son Luca Is a Tween

“SAMSAT,” my 5-year-old texted my husband from my phone the other day, excited to share with him the news that he is learning how to read a book about Sam the dog. It was both thrilling and terrifying imagining a world when I can text my kids. We still have a few years to go (although he’s already been asking for a phone for Christmas), but Hilary Duff is there now with her 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.    “Texts with Luca ☺️☺️🫶🏻💔,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote over a screenshot of a...
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Shares She ‘Grew Up’ With Her Eldest Son Ryder & Moms of Multiple Kids Can Relate

Motherhood teaches you something every day, from differentiating your newborn’s cries to dealing with school-age kids to helping your grown-up children prepare for the world. Kate Hudson is all too familiar with this, as she is a mom of three — Rani Rose, 4, with Danny Fujikawa; Bingham Hawn, 11, with Matt Bellamy; and Ryder Robinson, 18, with Chris Robinson. She recently dished about how she “grew up” with her eldest son, which influenced her parenting style tremendously. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was 26 when she had Ryder. “I’m definitely more present as a mother now that...
SheKnows

Brendan Fraser’s Rarely-Seen Sons Accompanied Him on the Red Carpet & They Both Share One Striking Trait With Their Dad

Brendan Fraser attended a screening of The Whale at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night with two of his three sons by his side. Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, posed for rare photos on the red carpet with their dad, showing off their unique sense of style. Holden was dressed in a dark blue suede coat buttoned over a gray turtleneck with his dark black hair brushed neatly to the side. Leland, on the other hand, wore a black jacket and pants with a ‘70s-style button-down shirt. His nails were painted dark blue, and he wore his long red hair down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Devon Is On the Verge of a Major Move — With Spectacular Consequences

It’s clear to us the path that he should be sent down in the wake of his breakup with Amanda. The Young and the Restless’ Devon has landed at a crossroads — in other words, the perfect place to stop and take stock. It would be tempting, of course, to chalk it up his betrayal of Amanda as a one-off, an act of unfaithfulness that was out of character. Except, Devon would have to realize upon reflection, it wasn’t a one-off.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
SheKnows

Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions

In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
SheKnows

Sophia Bush & Hilarie Burton Open Up About Being Manipulated into Their Racy 2006 Maxim Cover

Since the advent of social media, celebs have had the opportunity to design and share their own skin-baring photos as they please — but back when magazine spreads were the only outlet for racy content, stars didn’t always have as much control over their image as they would have liked. After all, so much goes on behind the scenes that we have no idea about, and One Tree Hill alums Sophia Bush Hughes, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Bethany Joy Lenz are now opening up about one sexualized Maxim cover in 2006 of which they were decidedly not a fan. In the newest...
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget

In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped Our All-Time Favorite Episode: Sheila Gets Busted!

For months, Bold & Beautiful fans have been asking when Sheila will finally pay for having shot Steffy and Finn. Sure, just about everyone in Los Angeles (and Genoa City) thinks that the iconic troublemaker is dead, but in reality, the Young & Restless transplant is merely toeless and plotting her next scheme.
SheKnows

Ashley Graham Is Still Dealing with an Annoying Postpartum Symptom Almost 11 Months After Her Twins Were Born

Many of the frustrating postpartum symptoms tend to go away a few months after giving birth. You start to sleep better (hopefully!), the night sweats stop, your breastmilk regulates or goes away, you heal, and you start to get into a routine with your little one. But Ashley Graham’s twins, Roman and Malachi, turn 11 months old next week, and their mama is still dealing with a super annoying postpartum symptom. In a series of pictures posted to Instagram, the model shows off her short, wispy hairs that are a result of postpartum hair loss. “I mean at least it’s growing #postpartumhairloss,” she...
SheKnows

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shared a Tribute to Her ‘Angel’ Dad 9 Years After His Death

It’s hard to believe that nine years ago, the world lost Paul Walker in a tragic car accident. The Fast & Furious star has been fondly remembered by friends, family, and co-stars as one of the sweetest people on the planet. Meadow Walker, who had just turned 15 weeks before her father’s passing, recently shared a touching tribute commemorating her father on this anniversary. “9 years without you. I love you so much my angel,” Meadow captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of her father helping her line up a bowling shot as a child. A young Meadow smiles as her dad...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Reaches Out During What Can Be a ‘Challenging’ Time

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives us all something to think about. General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros (Nina) wanted to let fans in on a special gift she received — one containing messages that we should all take a moment to stop and think about. Through an Instagram video, the actress wanted to check in with followers, especially since the holidays can be “challenging.” And truth be told, they may be wonderful for some, but for others they might not be so easy.
SheKnows

Taylor Puts Ridge on the Hot Seat After He Rages at Thomas

At the Forrester mansion, a fuming Ridge tells Thomas now that Douglas is out of the room, he’s going to need some answers. Thomas states, “You’re angry.” Ridge assures his son he has no idea how angry he is. He rants that he called CPS and changed his voice to sound like Brooke. Thomas argues that doesn’t change how much he loves his mom. Ridge thought Thomas was a changed man, but he’s not. “You did this,” he growls, “You betrayed me.”
SheKnows

Snoop Dogg Snuggled With His Grandkids While Wearing Matching SKIMS PJs in Rare 3-Generation Family Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season, Snoop Dogg is decking the halls and every generation of his family in holiday joy — the SKIMS way. That’s right: The rap icon was joined by his wife, kids, and grandkids for a truly epic holiday campaign for SKIMS’ Cozy collection, and we’re delighting in the rare treat.
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy