Really?
3d ago

Not wearing a seat belt and following flight crew instructions is a reason to take him off the plane.

Squad 51 KMG 365
3d ago

if he was in and out of consciousness, and they were concerned, why didn't they call an ambulance and not the police?

Ron Perfect
3d ago

Having worked security on Panama City Beach, FL. during Spring Break, Bike Weeks, etc. for many years I can tell you that some people that have the authority to kick you out of an establishment (or in this case off of a plane) abuse this authority. Point I'm getting at is that not everyone is cut out for working in such a capacity or having this type of authority. I have found IF your tone, verbiage and overall interaction with a patron is 100% Respectful and your requests are Clear & Reasonable they will almost always comply. If you come at them disrespectful, etc. you will get hostility & non compliance every time, especially in group settings. Especially when you are dealing with a collegiate or professional level athlete.

