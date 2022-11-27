Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cwcolumbus.com
OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
cwcolumbus.com
More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio State insists construction, workplace are safe after cracking concrete on hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — University officials insist the workplace is safe and the massive inpatient hospital being built near campus is not compromised after cracks were found in concrete on a support column. Ohio State University halted construction last week but has since resumed as evaluation and repairs are...
cwcolumbus.com
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus measles cases rise to 44 Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health officials reported over 10 new measles cases Tuesday. The total number of measles cases jumped from 32 to 44 with at least 17 daycare and school locations reporting cases. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. Seventeen of the...
cwcolumbus.com
Newark firefighters faced extreme flames, smoke during life-saving rescue of woman
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Newark firefighters shared their story of how they were able to save a woman last week from her burning home facing extremely heavy smoke. "There was zero visibility in the house," said Newark Firefighter Aaron Berkley. "It's hot. Your face mask fogs up. It's very disorienting."
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspect charged with murder of 21-year-old in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 21-year-old in South Linden. 18-year-old X'Zavier Hergins-Turns has been charged with the murder of Jerry T. Campbell on Oct. 30, 2022, Columbus police said. On Oct. 30, officers were called to...
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
Comments / 0