Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus measles cases rise to 44 Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health officials reported over 10 new measles cases Tuesday. The total number of measles cases jumped from 32 to 44 with at least 17 daycare and school locations reporting cases. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. Seventeen of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
COLUMBUS, OH

