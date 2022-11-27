Bernstein: Bears clobbered by Jets on wet, weird day

(670 The Score) What's left of the Bears was no match for this or probably any opponent Sunday, their current collection of randos easily outclassed by the Jets, 31-10, in New Jersey as the ceaseless rain wasn't all that was coming down.

We knew this was probable when we recognized how thin and cheap the Bears' roster was, aware that this time of year means third-stringers in action and practice-squadders dusted off even on good teams. It's also important to note that the outcome is mostly meaningless, save for the benefit of draft position.

But it sure doesn't make the Bears without Justin Fields anything you want to watch.

The whole week leading up was nothing but elaborate and mostly pointless gamesmanship from coach Matt Eberflus, pretending there was a chance Fields could play up until the inactives were announced. The Bears will be well-served to have Fields miss another game and then evaluate the situation after their off week, getting him back to developing only when he's healed. If nothing else, the coaches got to practice their tactical half-truthing for when such matters are decidedly more important.

Even with that decision made, there was a spasm of silliness over the quarterbacks just minutes before kickoff. A report of an injury to Trevor Siemian in warmups brought Nathan Peterman to the forefront, only to have Siemian's strained oblique muscle repaired miraculously enough for him to start. He threw for 179 yards, completing 14 of 25 passes that included a touchdown on an underthrow that Byron Pringle caught somehow and a garbage-time red-zone interception. Early game buzz that stirred the city's undead army of quarterbacking idiots eventually gave way to the proper pall of reality, so we can at least delay the inevitable howls in support of Siemian and the accompanying mispronunciations of his name.

Mike White just shredded the Bears defense for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing. There wasn't much to like on that side of the ball unless your jam is watching Jack Sanborn tackle people. Sometimes it's after yards have already been gained, but he finds the ball and sticks his nose in there.

More injuries are piling up too. With Fields already out and both Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon still suffering the aftereffects of concussions, Eddie Jackson hurt his foot without any contact , needing to be wheeled off the field and ruled out of the game almost immediately. Darnell Mooney had a Jets defender roll up the back of his ankle , and both Riley Reiff and Larry Borom were removed from the game as well.

Just look at the names in the box score and you'll realize just how forgettable it all was. Darrynton Evans supplanted Trestan Ebner as RB2 for a day, Elijah Hicks was pressed into service at safety and DeAndre Houston-Carson started. The FOX broadcast even added "Roquan Williams" and "DeAndre Houston-Carter" to the team, but even the pretend guys are also probably hurt somewhere in the football multiverse.

Best to let this one just be sluiced away to the drain pipes with all the rest of the rainwater, considering how little any of it mattered. It probably didn't move the Bears' proximity to contention much at all, and if we're really honest about who and what we were seeing from them, it made a cold day at the end of November feel a whole lot like a warm night in August.

Dan Bernstein is the co-host of the Bernstein & Holmes Show on middays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on 670 The Score. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan_Bernstein .

