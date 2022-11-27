VIDEO: Plane flies confederate flag over NFL stadium in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An airplane towing a confederate flag was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field Sunday ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

In addition to the flag, the plane also towed a large banner that read, “PUT MONUMENTS BACK.”

According to a report from WJXT , the group Save Southern Heritage (SSH) claimed responsibility for the message in a news release.

“This is a Thanksgiving gift to the people of these cities who are suffering under these cancel culture tyrants,” the news outlet quoted SSH spokesman Kirk Lyons as saying.

In a tweet posted shortly after, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry condemned the message saying, “As I’ve said before, there is no place for hate of any kind in our City. My position on monuments remains clear, I have allocated money for removal and empowered city council to take action.”

The mayor’s comments are regarding a “controversial monument” that stands uncovered in Springfield Park which has been the focus of many, including a divided council, WJXT reported.

