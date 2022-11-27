(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO