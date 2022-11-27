ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

spectrumnews1.com

7 Hills Church to help some families in need with Christmas Child program

FLORENCE, Ky. — It's the season of giving. 7 Hills Church's Christmas Child Program is underway, with the help of some partnerships in the area. “We work with specific schools and partners in the area to help identify those needs. These family resource counselors are so integral in helping us find these families that really wouldn’t have a Christmas if somebody didn’t step up and provide that Christmas for them,” Kyle Waid, a pastor for the church, said.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

FORMER DRY CLEANING BUILDING DAMAGED BY FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood, no injuries reported. Unrelated to an earlier incident near the same location. Traffic is still shut down on Queen City between Ferguson and East Tower from the earlier crash. Avoid the area if possible. For live...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s going to take all of us working together': Cincinnati Public Schools struggle to address busing issues

CINCINNATI — Katie Freshley’s 7-year-old daughter started this school year “super excited” by the idea of taking the bus to Fairview-Clifton German Language School. The second-grader, whose name Freshley asked not Spectrum News not to include in this story, looked forward to riding to and from the public school on Clifton Avenue surrounded by her friends. She’d never been on a school bus before.
CINCINNATI, OH

