3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
7 Hills Church to help some families in need with Christmas Child program
FLORENCE, Ky. — It's the season of giving. 7 Hills Church's Christmas Child Program is underway, with the help of some partnerships in the area. “We work with specific schools and partners in the area to help identify those needs. These family resource counselors are so integral in helping us find these families that really wouldn’t have a Christmas if somebody didn’t step up and provide that Christmas for them,” Kyle Waid, a pastor for the church, said.
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
FORMER DRY CLEANING BUILDING DAMAGED BY FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--A fire broke out Sunday morning at a former Richmond dry cleaning location. It happened near the intersection of South West 9th and West Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing and were able to get it under control in about a half an hour. No injuries were reported. There’s no word yet on the cause or the dollar amount of damage. The building had no utilities. Richmond police had responded to a call for a domestic incident at that location the day before the fire broke out.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Warren County’s one-year tax holiday ends soon
According to officials, property taxes collected in 2023 should go back to where they should have been had the taxes been collected in 2022.
Cincinnati tenants face eviction after new landlord says they owe thousands
Heirlooms of Cincinnati filed six eviction complaints in October and six more in November. Three residents owe $1,279 in back rent, according to the eviction filing in court records.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. The effect remains until...
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill. The mail carrier was out of his USPS vehicle when he was hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly...
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
Report of multiple shooting victims at Amir Mini Mart in the West End
CINCINNATI — Report of a drive shooting at Amir Mini-Mart on Findlay Street in the West End. Reportedly two victims, one shot in the leg, the other with unidentified gunshot wound. Emergency crews responding to two locations, the mini-mart for one victim and Polar and Linn streets for the...
Report of pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. Suspected drive-by, extent of injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Report of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Roport of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills. Victim reportedly shot in the leg; the severity of the injury is unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof
DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed. Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department. “My dream...
EB I-275 closed in NKY due to pedestrian struck
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 275 are shut down in northern Kentucky due to a pedestrian struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. At first, only the center lane was open but...
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Queen City Avenue in Westwood, no injuries reported. Unrelated to an earlier incident near the same location. Traffic is still shut down on Queen City between Ferguson and East Tower from the earlier crash. Avoid the area if possible. For live...
'It’s going to take all of us working together': Cincinnati Public Schools struggle to address busing issues
CINCINNATI — Katie Freshley’s 7-year-old daughter started this school year “super excited” by the idea of taking the bus to Fairview-Clifton German Language School. The second-grader, whose name Freshley asked not Spectrum News not to include in this story, looked forward to riding to and from the public school on Clifton Avenue surrounded by her friends. She’d never been on a school bus before.
