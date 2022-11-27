Read full article on original website
Duke women's basketball's early run too much for Northwestern in ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup
Building a lead requires stretches of hot shooting and defensive dominance, but closing out the victory requires consistency. For the Blue Devils, winning and consistent execution are not yet synonymous. Duke took down Northwestern with a 66-50 victory in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge behind a big second quarter performance....
And one: Kyle Filipowski leads Duke men's basketball to home win against Ohio State
After each Duke game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils took down Ohio State at home Wednesday evening to rebound from last weekend’s crushing loss to Purdue. The Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. The...
NUTCRACKERS: Duke men's basketball defeats Ohio State at home in ACC/Big Ten Challenge rematch
In their first two ranked matchups of the season, the Blue Devils faltered. Presented with a third chance Wednesday, they seized that opportunity on their home floor. Matched up against No. 25 Ohio State in a rematch of last season’s thrilling ACC/Big Ten Challenge duel, No. 17 Duke got its biggest win to date under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, taking down the Buckeyes 81-72 Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils built their lead to as high as 13 points and, behind five double-digit scorers and rejuvenated play from freshman center Dereck Lively II, quelled each and every comeback attempt thrown their way by head coach Chris Holtmann’s squad inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke indoor track and field 2022-23 season preview
One word that head coach Shawn Wilbourn uses to describe this year’s Duke team is “talented.”. Coming off of an indoor season for the books—one in which the women’s team claimed the title of ACC champions while the men’s team placed a respectable seventh—Duke is ready for another run around the indoor track.
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball's top-25 matchup against Ohio State
Wednesday evening, No. 17 Duke welcomes No. 25 Ohio State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a matchup in the last-ever ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Before then, here are five things to know. Sueing on offense. What Duke has lacked in recent games is what Ohio State excels in: offense. In the...
Duke football head coach Mike Elko named ACC Coach of the Year
It’s official: Mike Elko is the ACC Coach of the Year. Duke’s first-year head coach was announced as the winner of the award Thursday afternoon after leading the Blue Devils to finish 8-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play. After a two-year 5-18 stretch for Duke, Elko’s success in his debut season stands among the most significant turnarounds in program history.
Three points: Duke men's basketball needs to avoid 3-point woes to beat Ohio State
No. 17 Duke faces another stern challenge against No. 25 Ohio State Wednesday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Hoping to rebound from a double-digit defeat to Purdue, the Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. Keep an eye out on defense. A disappointing finish at...
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Ohio State
Duke (-5.5) vs. Ohio State. Coming off a big 75-56 loss Sunday against Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, the Blue Devils need a comeback. Wednesday’s matchup against No. 25 Ohio State could be the perfect opportunity to exact revenge in more than one way. While getting back on the winning track after a disappointing championship performance is important, Duke has a history against the Buckeyes. In last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup, the top-ranked Blue Devils traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where they were expected to win. Instead, Ohio State, trailing by 13 at halftime, made a huge comeback to take the crown.
Barton headlines Duke football's 4 All-ACC Team selections, 5 honorable mentions
After finishing their regular season with a statement win against Wake Forest Sunday, the Blue Devils continued their miraculous turnaround season Tuesday afternoon by receiving nine All-ACC honors. Offensive tackle Graham Barton headlines the list as Duke's only First-Team selection. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior received the honor after leading an...
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 4: 'Feast Week Leftovers'
The Blue Devils were the runners-up at the Phil Knight Legacy event, but questions still surround this team. Duke, which dropped to 17th in the latest AP Poll, went 2-1 in Portland, Ore., escaping against unranked Oregon State and Xavier and getting trounced by 19 points against now-No. 5 Purdue. With the Blue Devils now gearing up to host No. 25 Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday, Cameron Chronicles co-hosts Max Rego and Alex Jackson, along with women's basketball beat writer Em Adler, recap the weekend and look ahead.
Durham participatory budgeting enters third year with $2.4 million for residents to spend
In the program’s third year, the city of Durham is setting aside $2.4 million for residents to spend as they please. The initiative, known as participatory budgeting (PB), is a way for residents ages 13 and older to have direct influence on deciding how a portion of the public budget should be spent. The goal of the participatory budget, according to its website, is to increase “engagement in diverse populations while educating the public about local government processes.”
Toxic chemicals found in groundwater near Durham’s future drinking water supply
A recent report commissioned by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) detected a variety of toxic chemicals within the groundwater near Teer Quarry, a storage site for Durham’s water supply. The chemicals, which include likely carcinogen 1,4-Dioxane, among others, are making their way towards the pit, according to the report.
NC Court of Appeals overturns Durham judge’s denial of Duke student’s request for no-contact order
Content warning: This story mentions reporting about an alleged sexual assault. The North Carolina Court of Appeals has directed the Durham District Court to reconsider its denial of a female Duke student’s request for a no-contact order against a male student. The female student, in an April 19 hearing,...
