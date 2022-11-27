In their first two ranked matchups of the season, the Blue Devils faltered. Presented with a third chance Wednesday, they seized that opportunity on their home floor. Matched up against No. 25 Ohio State in a rematch of last season’s thrilling ACC/Big Ten Challenge duel, No. 17 Duke got its biggest win to date under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, taking down the Buckeyes 81-72 Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils built their lead to as high as 13 points and, behind five double-digit scorers and rejuvenated play from freshman center Dereck Lively II, quelled each and every comeback attempt thrown their way by head coach Chris Holtmann’s squad inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO