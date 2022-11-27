Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
streakingthelawn.com
Boxscore Plus/Minus: UVA women’s basketball downs Penn State handily
A win is a win is a win. With the 89 - 68 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Virginia Cavaliers improve to 9 – 0 on the season. The women last won nine games three seasons ago, and didn’t collect their ninth win until the first weekend in February.
Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal
Dudley was UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Basketball vs Michigan GAME THREAD
Now up to #3 in the AP Poll, Virginia plays in its first road game of the season tonight against Michigan in what will be a test of UVA’s interior defense. We’ve got the full game preview for you here. Be sure to follow us on Twitter as...
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
SportsGrid
Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender
Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s gutsy road win over Michigan
With the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team advancing to 6-0 with an extremely impressive 70-68 victory at the Michigan Wolverines, we, as always, have five takeaways from the victory. A tough road win speaks volumes. Wow wow wow wow wow. That was a tremendous win for Virginia. After being...
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA Basketball at Michigan in the ACC-BigTen Challenge
Under Tony Bennett, the Virginia Cavaliers are 8-4 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. That includes two consecutive losses with last year’s loss to Iowa. The average KenPom ranking of Virginia’s opponents in these games was 43, while the average KenPom rankings for the Wahoos was 24. That discrepancy...
Virginia Places Seven on All-ACC Football Teams
Led by First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson, seven Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
WJLA
UVA continues to assist students, remembers victims after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — In the wake of the deadly shooting at the university of Virginia which left three dead in November, the school's president Jim Ryan said he was feeling a wide range of emotions returning from Thanksgiving break. From thankfulness at the recoveries of the two injured victims of the shooting to the grief at the loss of the three who died, UVA has a rocky road ahead to recovery.
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
pagevalleynews.com
Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees
LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
