Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV ‘Grateful’ To Be Back In San Antonio But Enjoyed Notching Two Wins Over Spurs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Loss To Pacers; Says Lakers Need To Learn How To Play With Lead
The Los Angeles Lakers came close to winning their sixth game in the last seven matchups but allowed the Indiana Pacers to come back late and take a 116-115 win on Monday. The Lakers squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pacers to dominate the glass and shoot 6-for-12 (50%) from deep in the last 10 minutes of the game. Rookie Andrew Nembhard completed Indiana’s comeback, knocking down a buzzer-beater 3 to claim the game.
Lakers Injury Update: Troy Brown Jr. Sat Out Game Against Trail Blazers After Tweaking Foot In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers looked like they were going to be at full strength for the first time all season on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers with Patrick Beverley returning from a three-game suspension. Unfortunately though, that was not the case as starting forward Troy Brown Jr. popped...
Anthony Davis Believes Transition Defense & Rebounding Cost Lakers Game Vs. Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers will look back on their game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers as one that got away. With Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the scoring charge, the Lakers had things well in hand in the fourth quarter but got sloppy down the stretch, allowing for the Pacers to come back and steal the game on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Announces Birth Of Son With Wife Catherine
Pau Gasol left the Los Angeles Lakers nearly a decade ago, but the Spaniard’s life and career are still celebrated by his former team and its fans. L.A.’s love for Gasol will be on full display in March when the franchise will retire his No. 16 jersey — a move many considered to be long overdue considering the forward’s role in the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back championships between 2009-2010.
Russell Westbrook ‘Just Trying To Have Fun’ As Darvin Ham Says His Energy Inspires Lakers Teammates
Russell Westbrook is enjoying perhaps his best form since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, thriving as the leader of the team’s second unit. Westbrook started the first three games of the season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, and shooting a terrible 28.9% from the field and 8.3% for 3. The 34-year-old has been coming off the bench ever since and the guard’s form has skyrocketed.
Lakers Injury Update: Lonnie Walker IV Misses Game Against Trail Blazers With Left Foot Soreness
Just before tipoff on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Lonnie Walker IV would be sitting out with left foot soreness. Walker joined Troy Brown Jr. on the bench as both dealt with left foot soreness, putting the Lakers down two starters with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder taking their place.
Lonnie Walker IV Expresses Desire To Remain With Lakers Long-Term
Lonnie Walker IV has been one of the revelations of the 2022 NBA season, thriving in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker’s signing didn’t make a splash in the offseason. The 23-year-old penned a one-year, $6.5 million contract with L.A., who used its taxpayer mid-level exception to bring the guard in. The skepticism stemmed from doubts over the Miami alum’s shooting and defensive skills.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley On Suspension: ‘If I Could Play It Back Again, I Would Do The Exact Same Thing’
Patrick Beverley finished out his three-game suspension as he missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Beverley, of course, was suspended following his shove of Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton during last week’s game between the two teams. Following a Devin Booker...
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0