Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV ‘Grateful’ To Be Back In San Antonio But Enjoyed Notching Two Wins Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look back on their game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers as one that got away. With Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the scoring charge, the Lakers had things well in hand in the fourth quarter but got sloppy down the stretch, allowing for the Pacers to come back and steal the game on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO