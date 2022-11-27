ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Penalties_Sanheim, PHI (Tripping), 14:52. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Holding), 9:58; MacEwen, PHI (Interference), 13:21; Paul, TB (Hooking), 15:05. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2...
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Buffalo211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53....
