AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas had pressured Creighton’s shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own and steady free-throw shooting to secure another impressive early-season victory, 72-67 over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Thursday night. Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as Texas held off Creighton’s furious late-game rally.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO