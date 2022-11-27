Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63
NORTH CAROLINA (6-1) Poole 2-3 0-0 4, Hodgson 2-8 2-2 8, Kelly 3-12 4-5 11, Todd-Williams 6-13 4-6 20, Ustby 4-15 0-0 8, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-2 0, Key 5-9 0-0 10, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-65 10-15 63. INDIANA (8-0) Holmes 10-17 5-7 25, Garzon...
Carr scores 19, No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Creighton 72-67
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas had pressured Creighton’s shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own and steady free-throw shooting to secure another impressive early-season victory, 72-67 over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Thursday night. Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as Texas held off Creighton’s furious late-game rally.
Class of 2023 athletes start to sign with big universities
The following West Valley area high school seniors have signed a letter of intent or made a verbal commitment to the following college programs. This is West Valley Preps' first update of the Class of 2023 list.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Buffalo211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53....
Porterville Recorder
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
Commanders kicker Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the month
When the Washington Commanders released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins early in the 2021 season, they felt it was just time for a change. Washington signed Chris Blewitt to replace him, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Blewitt experience didn’t last long as Washington cut him after two...
Porterville Recorder
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Comments / 0