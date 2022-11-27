ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
OREGON STATE
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63

NORTH CAROLINA (6-1) Poole 2-3 0-0 4, Hodgson 2-8 2-2 8, Kelly 3-12 4-5 11, Todd-Williams 6-13 4-6 20, Ustby 4-15 0-0 8, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-2 0, Key 5-9 0-0 10, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-65 10-15 63. INDIANA (8-0) Holmes 10-17 5-7 25, Garzon...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Carr scores 19, No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Creighton 72-67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas had pressured Creighton’s shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own and steady free-throw shooting to secure another impressive early-season victory, 72-67 over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Thursday night. Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as Texas held off Creighton’s furious late-game rally.
AUSTIN, TX
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Buffalo211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53....
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
DALLAS, TX
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
SEATTLE, WA

