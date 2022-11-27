Read full article on original website
I’m a Celebrity final – as it happened: Jill Scott wins with Owen Warner taking second place
This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has finally come to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season aired on 27 November on ITV and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle in the penultimate episode, just three contestants remained: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement had been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it was Scott who...
Jill Scott crowned the winner of I'm a Celeb 2022
Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle after beating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock in this year's I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. Take a look at the Lioness bringing it home for the second time:. It's safe to say the fans are delighted, with...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. "I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle...
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
