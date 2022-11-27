ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Celebrity final – as it happened: Jill Scott wins with Owen Warner taking second place

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has finally come to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season aired on 27 November on ITV and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle in the penultimate episode, just three contestants remained: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement had been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it was Scott who...
Jill Scott crowned the winner of I'm a Celeb 2022

Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle after beating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock in this year's I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. Take a look at the Lioness bringing it home for the second time:. It's safe to say the fans are delighted, with...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Prince Harry fans respond to Megyn Kelly's comment that she wishes Meghan Markle would stop calling him 'my husband' by flooding Twitter with examples of their love

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of Twitter praise after Megyn Kelly made a slew of disparaging remarks about the couple. Kelly, who was fired from NBC's "Today" in 2018 after defending blackface on air, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly interviewed royal author Christopher Andersen about his upcoming book "The King: The Life of Charles III," which will be released on November 8.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
