thecoastalstar.com
Health & Harmony: Memory of son drives Boca couple to fight drug epidemic
Brice Makris, shown near the Colosseum in Rome in 2019, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 23. Photo provided. On March 12, 2020, Boca Raton resident Brice Makris became one of the more than 100,000 people in the U.S. that year — many of them between the ages of 18 and 45 — to die from a drug overdose. He was 23.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking,' 'disappointing'
After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of a Martin County couple, a friend of the victims says the decision by both sides is "shocking" and "disappointing."
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
LAWSUIT: Avante Boca Raton Nursing Home Patient Breaks Leg After Hit By Cart
CLAIM: Employee Pushing Cart In Nursing Home Slams Into Wheelchair-Bound Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of Avante Boca Raton claims that she sustained critical injuries — including a broken leg — when an employee allegedly slammed a cart into her wheelchair. […]
floridavacationers.com
14 Best Delray Beach Restaurants to Visit This Year
Looking for the best Delray Beach Florida restaurants to visit?. Delray Beach is a city in Palm County Florida, with spectacular views and a lively nightlife. Delray Beach, known as a “fun small town”, located 52 miles north of Miami, has a very rich local culture, as well as centuries old artifacts, and beautiful art to admire.
wflx.com
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca Raton philanthropist pledges $7.5 million to FAU athletics
The basketball and volleyball arena at FAU will now be named for Eleanor Baldwin of Boca Raton. Photo provided. Eleanor Baldwin of Boca Raton has made a $7.5 million pledge to Florida Atlantic University’s athletics program, and in recognition of the gift, the basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
cw34.com
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
Alleged Thanksgiving burglary investigated at Lantana grocery store
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after burglars allegedly broke into a Latin grocery store on Thanksgiving and stole cash and valuables.
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WPBF News 25
Stuart grandmother, 73, shot to death in recliner during street gunfight on Thanksgiving night
STUART, Fla. — Carla Scales and her daughter Raven Jolly stand in shock outside the house on SE 10th Street and Spruce Avenue, where their mother and grandmother lived peacefully for years, until they saya bullet smashed through the front window Thanksgiving night, hitting the 73-year-old in the face as she sat in her recliner watching TV.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)
Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
