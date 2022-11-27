ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantis, FL

thecoastalstar.com

Health & Harmony: Memory of son drives Boca couple to fight drug epidemic

Brice Makris, shown near the Colosseum in Rome in 2019, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 23. Photo provided. On March 12, 2020, Boca Raton resident Brice Makris became one of the more than 100,000 people in the U.S. that year — many of them between the ages of 18 and 45 — to die from a drug overdose. He was 23.
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach doctor victimized by check washing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach doctor is issuing a warning but not about anything medical. Dr. Olayemi Osiyemi wants everyone to know about check washing. Osiyemi wrote two checks last week and put them in the mail. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
sflcn.com

Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat

FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
floridavacationers.com

14 Best Delray Beach Restaurants to Visit This Year

Looking for the best Delray Beach Florida restaurants to visit?. Delray Beach is a city in Palm County Florida, with spectacular views and a lively nightlife. Delray Beach, known as a “fun small town”, located 52 miles north of Miami, has a very rich local culture, as well as centuries old artifacts, and beautiful art to admire.
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
Palm Beach Daily News

'Tis the season for movie star real estate in Palm Beach County and your loss Trader Joe's

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The dates for the official winter season in Palm Beach County are all muddled since the pandemic but there has been a marked uptick in Land/Range Rovers, Mercedes Benz G 550s (the one that looks like a 4-door Jeep, just saying), and black Cadillac Escalades with windows tinted so dark you just know there's someone really important in there texting or TikToking or whatevering the social media scourge is that's popular this minute.
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
BOCANEWSNOW

Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Worth (FL)

Located along the Atlantic coast in South Florida’s Palm Beach County, Lake Worth was named after the large lagoon that’s adjacent to its eastern border. Though it had a population of just less than 35,000 residents at the time of the last census, it’s part of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to more than six million.
