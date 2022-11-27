Read full article on original website
Maria d
3d ago
The autistic children never goes alone to bodies of water is hard to believe and who was watching this little one?
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
wflx.com
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man was pronounced...
cw34.com
Police locate missing 16-year-old in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Thomas was found safe and has returned home. The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy after he never made it to school. Officers are looking for 16-year-old Anthony Thomas. His family last saw him at 7 a.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police release photo of person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department has released photos of a woman they would like to question as a person on interest in a fatal hit-and-run out of Miramar. On Wednesday, authorities released photos of 28-year-old Janae Lewis. Officers have some questions for her. The victim of the...
WSVN-TV
BSO end search for 33-year-old woman in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has ended its search for a 33-year-old woman missing in Tamarac. Laqunenil Iverson was located by police, Wednesday morning. She had been last seen on Saturday near the 8100 block of Northwest 74th Terrace. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Investigation underway after woman's body found next to I-95 in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a woman's body found early Thursday next to a car along the side of Interstate 95, authorities said.The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.Officials did not immediately say how the woman died.Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after the lengthy closure.A Broward deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.The unidentified deputy was not hurt, according to a written statement Officials said the crash is under investigation.
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
St Lucie Jail Deputy Jailed Over Firearm Accident That Wounded Child
Port St Lucie police say he was showing his young son how to clean his AR-15 when it fell and fired
Click10.com
New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
NBC Miami
Active Police Investigation Closes All SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward
An active police investigation Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of a major roadway closed in Broward County. Police are at the scene in the lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard, where fire rescue crews said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Details have not been released...
Child shot when dad, under influence, 'irresponsibly handled' AR-15, police say
A Port St. Lucie girl is recovering after a police report said she was shot when her "extremely negligent" father, who was under the influence of alcohol, "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle.
wflx.com
Car thefts, break-ins on the rise in West Palm Beach, police say
The West Palm Beach Police Department is battling an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, particularly leading to stolen guns. Officer Seth Buxton told NewsChannel 5 that the main problem is people leaving car doors unlocked and leaving valuables like jewelry, laptops and firearms inside. "We actually had vehicles broken...
wflx.com
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Basswood Place near Stratford Street in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Trauma Hawk was called to fly the...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
wflx.com
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
Boca Raton Woman Arrested After Incident Outside Renzo’s Pizza
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Casey Gans is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly appeared so intoxicated while sitting in a car outside Renzo’s — at 1906 Clint Moore — that a manager inside called police to make sure she […]
wflx.com
Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound
Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows. "He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen," Carter told WPTV in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meadows, 26, died...
