No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma St. 64
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-3) Boone 5-12 5-7 15, Cisse 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 5-13 4-4 14, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Asberry 3-4 2-2 11, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 16-19 64.
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Seven more COVID deaths have been reported in West Virginia.
MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
West Virginia's tax revenue continues upward trajectory
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s tax revenue harvest continues to be bountiful with November collections continuing to exceed expectations. According to data released Thursday morning by the Senate Finance Committee, November tax collections of $480.2 million was 30.7% more than the $367.6 estimate set by the state Department of Revenue for the month, resulting in a $112.7 million surplus for November.
Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders' alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport since the...
W.Va. GOP increases majority as Dem lawmaker flips parties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of a shrinking number of Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that he is changing his party affiliation to Republican. Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County said he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans' control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. This year, Senate Republicans occupied 23 seats to the Democrats' 11.
4 dead in head-on collision on Delaware highway
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle.
Geppert, McMullen, Paye & Getty announces merger
OAKLAND — Nicholas “Nick” Monteleone and Matthew Lamp will join Geppert, McMullen, Paye & Getty beginning on Jan. 1. “Hidey, Coyle & Monteleone and Geppert, McMullen, Paye & Getty are two of the longest standing firms in Western Maryland,” stated Monteleone. “Both firms have specialized practice areas that will complement each other, so that joining together will make us better able to serve the region.”
GCRCC reconstitutes committee assignments
McHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee met at Pine Lodge Steakhouse in McHenry on Nov. 9 to reconstitute committee assignments following the 2022 General Election in accordance with standing Committee Bylaws. The committee remains largely intact, but with two new members: Patty Hammond of Oakland and Justin...
'Yuletide Through the Ages' concert set Dec. 4
McHENRY — “Yuletide Through the Ages” is the title selected for the annual holiday concert that will be presented by the Garrett Community Concert Band on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m. The program will be presented on the stage of the recently opened Performing Arts Center...
Wisp Resort open for 2022-23 winter season
DEEP CREEK LAKE — Wisp Resort opened for the 2022-23 winter season back on Friday, Nov. 25, with skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as snow tubing from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Park. Skiing and snowboarding will continue daily from 9...
