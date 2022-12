Missing Cleveland woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania, shot in head: coroner

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WJW) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by city police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania.

She was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, officials announced Sunday.

The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.

Andrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)

The woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg the night of Thursday, Nov. 24, according to a the medical examiner’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

The medical examiner’s office on Sunday announced she was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and ruled her death a homicide.

The woman’s family told Cleveland police she was living with her boyfriend in the 3200 block of West 98th Street when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).

