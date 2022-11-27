ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County

The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight

A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: No master of disguise

Citizen dispute: The manager of a bar called police to report trouble with a patron who refused to produce identification before being served. The manager said staff explained to the patron that no alcohol would be served without ID. The male patron became belligerent and demanded he be served. At that point, the patron was told to leave. Several minutes later, the manager said the patron tried to return to the bar wearing different clothes, but staff told him they were calling 911 as a result. The patron left before an officer could arrive.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

