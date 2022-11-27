Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left
Lehigh Acres man in critical condition following morning crash on I-75
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash along I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:45 AM near River Road (Mile Marker 191). A Honda Civic, driven by a 34-year-old Lehigh Acres man, was traveling...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sarasota County
A Lehigh Acres man was hospitalized in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-75 in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 34-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north in the left lane of I-75, east of River Road, around 9:45 a.m. A Mack tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man was also traveling north in the center lane of I-75, and a Jeep driven by a 67-year-old woman was traveling north in the right lane of I-75.
Crash involving semi snarls traffic on I-4 near McIntosh Road
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a semi-truck was affecting traffic heading westbound on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near McIntosh Road. There is no word on what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured. Drivers should expect delays.
Driver dies after losing control of van, crashing on I-275, troopers say
A driver died after he lost control of his van and crashed on Interstate 275 on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
WINKNEWS.com
Tampa woman killed in crash on I-75 in Collier County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Tampa died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning. Troopers say the 56-year-old Tampa woman was driving north on I-75 just before Exit 111 to Immokalee Road at around 6 a.m. when her SUV traveled off the roadway and hit several trees.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Holiday man found laying in St. Pete driveway with multiple gunshot wounds
A man from Holiday was found laying in the driveway of a St. Pete home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Charlotte County overnight
A multi-vehicle crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 on Friday night at the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a pickup truck pulling a trailer were traveling north in the outside lane, with a tractor-trailer in the center lane, when the two pickups collided.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
wfla.com
‘Just cremate me’: Sarasota murder suspect found half-conscious with note
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Sarasota last week, police said. On Nov. 21, police got a request for a welfare check at Eugenia Bright’s home after she did not show up for work. Police entered...
Port Charlotte woman dies while attempting to cross U.S. 41
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman died after being hit by a motorcycle Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol Officials, the accident took place at around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 41 and North of Harbor Boulevard. The driver and passenger were traveling south on U.S. 41 when...
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Charlotte County
A woman from Port Charlotte is dead after she was hit by a motorcycle on US-41 in Port Charlotte on Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 73-year-old woman was crossing US-41 when a motorcycle traveling south near Harbor Boulevard overturned and hit the woman. Troopers say the two...
LCSO investigates shooting at Lehigh Acres gas station
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a gas station in Lehigh Acres. Deputies swarmed the Shell gas station on Homestead Road. Our crews on scene say the gas station is taped off with crime scene tape. LCSO said this is an...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: No master of disguise
Citizen dispute: The manager of a bar called police to report trouble with a patron who refused to produce identification before being served. The manager said staff explained to the patron that no alcohol would be served without ID. The male patron became belligerent and demanded he be served. At that point, the patron was told to leave. Several minutes later, the manager said the patron tried to return to the bar wearing different clothes, but staff told him they were calling 911 as a result. The patron left before an officer could arrive.
Comments / 3