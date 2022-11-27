Read full article on original website
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Candle Business Moves Back to the Future
Creative couple moves business back to Prescott. Their allure is legendary. The mystery and beauty of candles hold a cherished place in human history, dating back to the ancient cultures of the Egyptians. Today, candles are traditionally used to decorate birthday cakes, create a romantic mood for a special meal...
KTAR.com
Sedona landscape hotel taking reservations, set to welcome first guests
PHOENIX – North America’s first landscape hotel is set to welcome its first guests amid the red rocks of Sedona early next year. Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, began taking reservations earlier this month, with the first availability on Feb. 1. Rates start at $1,800 per night, and guests...
Sedona Red Rock News
City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County
The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Celebrating the Holidays in Arizona’s Christmas City
From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a prosperous and Happy New Year!. During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of the wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back, Prescott was named one of the best cities in America in which to experience Christmas.
knau.org
Sedona sees decline in tourism
Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024. Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months. Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Insider insight for visiting Flagstaff's North Pole Experience
'Tis the season to experience the magic and magic awaits in the heart of Flagstaff, Arizona. That's where you can embark on a memorable journey to the North Pole where you'll mingle with elves, make toys, dance with Mrs. Claus, and spend QT with St. Nick.
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures
The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
petapixel.com
Flagstaff Camera Store Founder Goes Missing Off the Coast of Mexico
Corey Allen, the co-founder of the Flagstaff Camera Store Hidden Light, is currently missing after he tried to help his wife Yeon-Su Kim who was swept away from shore due to high winds and strong tides on Thanksgiving. Kim’s body was found Sunday. Kim was a professor at Northern...
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Flagstaff
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Flagstaff, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
prescottenews.com
University researchers in Arizona, Washington collaborate to create a Valley fever vaccine – Cronkite News
Photo: Bridget Barker, a biology professor at Northern Arizona University, has been studying Valley fever for 20 years. A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and dry.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Large Animal Shelter Welcomes Visitors, Volunteers
Chapton and Porter opened CP Mules and Equine Rescue about three and a half years ago. The animal paradise sits on three acres. As the cost of living continues to rise, caring for large animals has become more challenging as well. Dawn Chapton, co-owner of CP Mules and Equine Rescue in Chino Valley, said the non-profit organization recently received $500 in donations, but it continues to need help with both money and volunteers.
SignalsAZ
View the Reid Park Master Plan and Give Your Input
View the final Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with community feedback over the last eight months, and take the online survey to give input on your priorities for funding future improvements at the park. The Master Plan is important to ensure that available resources are allocated efficiently and to...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Prescott Christmas Parade Route
SignalsAZ
Adoption Day Event Saw 9 Children Get Adopted
It must be Adoption Day at the Juvenile Justice Center! Friday, November 18th was another festive day at the Juvenile Justice Center for children being adopted into their forever families. Upon arrival at the Juvenile Justice Center, families were greeted by critters from the Itty-Bitty Petting Zoo, Dreamer the miniature horse, Chili Bean the Clown, and crowd favorite, Cody Williams, the balloon genius with QTentertainment.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Former City Hall to Become Site for Proposed Prescott Common
The existing structure, built in 1962, will be demolished. The winning bid of $2.5 million submitted by Stroh Architecture won that firm the right to buy the land and submit a redevelopment plan that proposes a five-story building with a restaurant, hotel and apartment space. The project currently is called...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
