Williams, AZ

quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Candle Business Moves Back to the Future

Creative couple moves business back to Prescott. Their allure is legendary. The mystery and beauty of candles hold a cherished place in human history, dating back to the ancient cultures of the Egyptians. Today, candles are traditionally used to decorate birthday cakes, create a romantic mood for a special meal...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County

The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
SEDONA, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Celebrating the Holidays in Arizona’s Christmas City

From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a prosperous and Happy New Year!. During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of the wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back, Prescott was named one of the best cities in America in which to experience Christmas.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Sedona sees decline in tourism

Sedona officials say the recent decline in tourism is expected to continue into 2024. Tourism rates dropped by 10% in recent months. Sedona Red Rock News reports that the latest figures from the city of Sedona and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce suggest that the post-pandemic economic boom has ended and that tourism will decline steadily into 2024.
SEDONA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures

The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. East Gurley St from Marina to Cortez and North Cortez from Gurley to Willis will open following the parade.
PRESCOTT, AZ
petapixel.com

Flagstaff Camera Store Founder Goes Missing Off the Coast of Mexico

Corey Allen, the co-founder of the Flagstaff Camera Store Hidden Light, is currently missing after he tried to help his wife Yeon-Su Kim who was swept away from shore due to high winds and strong tides on Thanksgiving. Kim’s body was found Sunday. Kim was a professor at Northern...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Flagstaff

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Flagstaff, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

University researchers in Arizona, Washington collaborate to create a Valley fever vaccine – Cronkite News

Photo: Bridget Barker, a biology professor at Northern Arizona University, has been studying Valley fever for 20 years. A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and dry.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Large Animal Shelter Welcomes Visitors, Volunteers

Chapton and Porter opened CP Mules and Equine Rescue about three and a half years ago. The animal paradise sits on three acres. As the cost of living continues to rise, caring for large animals has become more challenging as well. Dawn Chapton, co-owner of CP Mules and Equine Rescue in Chino Valley, said the non-profit organization recently received $500 in donations, but it continues to need help with both money and volunteers.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

View the Reid Park Master Plan and Give Your Input

View the final Reid Park Master Plan concept developed with community feedback over the last eight months, and take the online survey to give input on your priorities for funding future improvements at the park. The Master Plan is important to ensure that available resources are allocated efficiently and to...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Adoption Day Event Saw 9 Children Get Adopted

It must be Adoption Day at the Juvenile Justice Center! Friday, November 18th was another festive day at the Juvenile Justice Center for children being adopted into their forever families. Upon arrival at the Juvenile Justice Center, families were greeted by critters from the Itty-Bitty Petting Zoo, Dreamer the miniature horse, Chili Bean the Clown, and crowd favorite, Cody Williams, the balloon genius with QTentertainment.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Former City Hall to Become Site for Proposed Prescott Common

The existing structure, built in 1962, will be demolished. The winning bid of $2.5 million submitted by Stroh Architecture won that firm the right to buy the land and submit a redevelopment plan that proposes a five-story building with a restaurant, hotel and apartment space. The project currently is called...
PRESCOTT, AZ

