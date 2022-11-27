From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and a prosperous and Happy New Year!. During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of the wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back, Prescott was named one of the best cities in America in which to experience Christmas.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO