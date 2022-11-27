ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

By Trent Fitzgerald
 4 days ago
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Quando Rondo Trends on Twitter After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Responds to Criticism of His Painted Nails

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is responding to people making fun of him for painting his fingernails. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the "I Admit" rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the haters. "Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began in the video. "See, all...
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN

Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.
Swae Lee Reveals He and Post Malone Have a Project Together

Swae Lee has revealed that he and Post Malone have made enough songs together for a joint project. In an exclusive interview with XXL that was released this afternoon (Nov. 23), Swae Lee let it slide that he and Post Malone have an entire project they could drop at any moment, if they wanted to.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Daily Mail

Baby joy! The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight Pulliam reveals she's expecting a child with husband Brad James in sweet Instagram post

The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam announced that she is pregnant on Thursday. The actress, 43, is expecting a baby with husband Brad James - the couple's first. She is also a mom to daughter Ella Grace, five, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell, 44, a former NFL player she divorced after two years of marriage.
Video Shows OhGeesy Involved in Brawl, Shots Fired

A shocking video has surfaced showing OhGeesy in a wild brawl outside when suddenly gunshots ring out during the melee. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Twitter user @NewWestCoastTV1 posted a video featuring OhGeesy involved in an altercation with several people outside a venue. In the clip, a person is filming the former Shoreline Mafia member, dressed in all-white, getting caught up in a wild brawl and stumbling to the ground. Suddenly, gunshots ring out and the camera guy runs away frantically from the scene. Several more shots are fired, and screams from a woman are heard before the video ends.
Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs

When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
