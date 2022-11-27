Read full article on original website
Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Leaves Thousands Without Power In Westchester County
A storm with heavy wind gusts moving through the region has left thousands without power in Westchester County. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Con Edison reported 4,122 customers having outages across the county. Communities with the largest amount of customers left in the dark include Mamaroneck and Harrison...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
darientimes.com
Letter to the editor: Promote safe streets for all
We write to express our shock and dismay at the recent accident on Leetes Island Road in Guilford caused by a car hitting and hospitalizing experienced bicyclist John Bysewiecz. A similarly serious accident occurred several years ago where Route 146 meets Route 1 In Guilford. These accounts might not have...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
darientimes.com
Giving Fund: Donations go directly to help families in need in Greenwich, Stamford community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As we move into December, the holiday spirit is in the air. And so is the spirit of sharing. With that mood in mind, we are continuing our annual Giving Fund and asking residents to make donations to help the needy members of our community.
milfordmirror.com
Holiday stroll returns to Milford neighborhood
MILFORD — The Devon Holiday Stroll is making a return run. The event, put together in just two weeks last year, generated strong interest from area residents, according to Joe Carrano, one of the event's organizers. With more time to plan, Carrano is hoping to double last year's turnout.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
darientimes.com
Darien-based Person to Person awards first Nash STEM scholarship; student helps to ease food insecurity
Alexandra Blas, a junior at the University of Connecticut studying allied health sciences with an interest in pursuing a doctorate in genetics and genome studies, will receive the first Lewis H. Nash Foundation Person to Person STEM Scholarship. Darien-based P2P has partnered with the Stamford-based Nash Foundation to award the...
Autoblog
Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage
If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
darientimes.com
Tractor-trailer fire cleared after slowing traffic on I-95 in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, officials said. No injuries were reported, but the incident backed up traffic for about three hours. The incident occurred between exits 41 and 42, according to the state Department of Transportation. It was...
darientimes.com
8 people displaced after New Haven fire at Pendleton Street home, official says
NEW HAVEN — Eight residents were displaced from their home on Pendleton Street after a fire Wednesday evening, according to officials. Firefighters were called the scene around 7:05 p.m. The blaze started in the area of the front porch and spread quickly up through the three floors of the home, Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
darientimes.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
darientimes.com
Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 11-24, 2022): 13 Properties Change Hands in Two Weeks Before Thanksgiving
Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period leading up to Thanksgiving (Nov. 11-24, 2022), Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 13 residential properties transferred to new owners. Five of the properties sold in the $660,000-$839,000 price...
darientimes.com
Man charged in overdose death of Ridgefield resident at Florida bachelor party
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the overdose death of a Connecticut resident during a bachelor party earlier this year in Florida, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Ala., was...
milfordmirror.com
L'escale Restaurant will remain open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor hotel
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. L'escale Restaurant, which was set to close at the end of the year, will remain open at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel, Greenwich Hospitality Group announced Monday. The group, which owns and operates the waterfront hotel along with the...
