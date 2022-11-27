Browns RB Nick Chubb is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game

Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 23-17 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that player is running back Nick Chubb.

In the final possession, quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 46-yard pass to make it first and goal. On the second attempt in the red zone, Brissett handed the ball to Chubb for a three-yard touchdown to lock in the win.

The touchdown sent the game into overtime which is the first time the team has played extra football since 2018. Additionally, this is the first win since their OT victory against the Baltimore Ravens that same season.

