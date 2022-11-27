ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season

NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Jack's Cafe In Westwood Closing After 16 Years

A popular Bergen County cafe is closing its doors for good after what the owners call “16 wonderful years.”. Jack’s Cafe made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 28, stating that its last day open would be Saturday, Dec. 10. “THANK YOU WESTWOOD AND GOODBYE!”...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro

Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer fires back as Saddle River blocks affordable housing

Eight affordable housing units may not seem like much, but it’s drawing Saddle River and a developer into court next month. Oral arguments in a lawsuit over a 60-unit project proposed for East Allendale Road are set for Dec. 16, NorthJersey.com reported. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate

A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
GREENWICH, CT
CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

WHY? SUV Shot Up In Driveway Of Quiet Waldwick Street

UPDATE: It was too soon to pinpoint the possible motivation of a shooter who fired several times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Waldwick resident's driveway before dawn Wednesday, authorities said. Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected no fewer than seven shell casings...
WALDWICK, NJ
Morristown Minute

The Dangers of East Hanover Ave

An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
YAHOO!

Missing Ridgewood woman found dead in Hawthorne, police say

A 56-year-old Ridgewood woman who had been missing since Monday was found dead the following day, according to a Facebook post by village police. The body of Deanne Dunne was discovered in Hawthorne, where local investigators are looking into her death with assistance from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, the Ridgewood Police Department said Tuesday.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

$3.5 Million Land Sale in Chestnut Ridge

Two parcels in Chestnut Ridge, formerly Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, have sold for $3.5 million to 757 Acquisitions LLC. The properties combined are 8.88 acres total and are comprised mostly of undeveloped land. They are located at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road and are zoned R-40. This zoning allows for residential and other uses with additional density by a special permit by either the Town Board or the Planning Board.
CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy