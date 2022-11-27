Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season
NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
Jack's Cafe In Westwood Closing After 16 Years
A popular Bergen County cafe is closing its doors for good after what the owners call “16 wonderful years.”. Jack’s Cafe made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 28, stating that its last day open would be Saturday, Dec. 10. “THANK YOU WESTWOOD AND GOODBYE!”...
jerseydigs.com
Phase One of Jersey City’s 3,000-Unit Westview Development Heads to Planning Board
A project that would radically transform Jersey City’s West Side by adding high-rise residences, retail, amenities, and greenery to mostly vacant parcels along the Hackensack River could soon take a big step forward. Ideas have been in the works to revitalize about 8.29 acres of land along Route 440...
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro
Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
therealdeal.com
Developer fires back as Saddle River blocks affordable housing
Eight affordable housing units may not seem like much, but it’s drawing Saddle River and a developer into court next month. Oral arguments in a lawsuit over a 60-unit project proposed for East Allendale Road are set for Dec. 16, NorthJersey.com reported. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the...
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
WHY? SUV Shot Up In Driveway Of Quiet Waldwick Street
UPDATE: It was too soon to pinpoint the possible motivation of a shooter who fired several times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Waldwick resident's driveway before dawn Wednesday, authorities said. Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected no fewer than seven shell casings...
The Dangers of East Hanover Ave
An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute. In the last ten years, hundreds of motor vehicle accidents have occurred around East Hanover Avenue. An analysis of one of the deadliest roadways in Morris County.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular
The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
3-Time 'Chopped' Champion With MS Has New Restaurant In Sparkill
A three-time Food Network "Chopped" champion who has been battling Multiple Sclerosis since 2004 has opened a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Chris Holland's Kantina, located in Rockland County, puts an Asian twist on small plates, tacos, and more in the hamlet of Sparkill in Orangetown. Holland has cooked...
YAHOO!
Missing Ridgewood woman found dead in Hawthorne, police say
A 56-year-old Ridgewood woman who had been missing since Monday was found dead the following day, according to a Facebook post by village police. The body of Deanne Dunne was discovered in Hawthorne, where local investigators are looking into her death with assistance from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, the Ridgewood Police Department said Tuesday.
UPDATE: Suspected Shooter Seen, Gunshots Heard On Waldwick Street
UPDATE: A 40-year-old Mahwah woman was charged with shooting up an SUV parked in the driveway of a former Waldwick neighbor. Megan Dzugay was seized by Waldwick detectives assisted by Mahwah police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Wednesday evening, Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. She was charged with...
rocklanddaily.com
$3.5 Million Land Sale in Chestnut Ridge
Two parcels in Chestnut Ridge, formerly Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, have sold for $3.5 million to 757 Acquisitions LLC. The properties combined are 8.88 acres total and are comprised mostly of undeveloped land. They are located at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road and are zoned R-40. This zoning allows for residential and other uses with additional density by a special permit by either the Town Board or the Planning Board.
