NYS Music
Twiddle Put the Frends in Frendsgiving at The Capitol Theatre
Twiddle performed for two nights at the legendary Capitol Theatre for their annual Friendsgiving, this time welcoming Dogs In a Pile on Friday and Neighbor on Saturday. Dogs In a Pile have been quickly gaining fame and have been on tour with Twiddle. Twiddle welcomed a two-piece horn section and members of Dogs in a Pile for multiple sit-ins, notably a “How Sweet It Is” encore featuring both bands, as an homage to Jerry must be paid when playing The Cap.
NYS Music
Phil Firetog Trio & Co. Release “Long Island Christmas Eve”
In December, Long Island-based alternative acoustic rock band, Phil Firetog Trio & Co. will close out the holiday season with a festive and heartwarming set at Beach Brewing Co. in Westhampton Beach, NY. Their first show at the brewery is on December 30, the perfect way to end the year. The show follows their newest holiday single, released today, that speaks directly to their home community, “Long Island Christmas Eve.”
NYS Music
The GRAMMY Nominations Include Talent From All Over NYS
The GRAMMYs announced their nominations for the Feb. 5 show. The nominations include talent from all over New York State, with familiar favorites and new artists. The 2023 GRAMMY awards feature many nominations for Mary J. Blige, who grew up in Yonkers. She is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of The Year, and Best R&B Album for her record Good Morning Gorgeous. She was also nominated for Best R&B Performance for her song “Here With Me” featuring Anderson .Paak.
NYS Music
NYC Winter Jazzfest Returning in January
The NYC Winter Jazzfest is returning for its 19th year in mid-January, with a weeklong series of events at over a dozen venues with over 70 performers total. Beginning on January 12, opening night will feature the first-ever onstage presentation of jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington’s New Standards Live project. New Standards Live is composed of her book “New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets by Women Composers” and “New Standards, Vol. 1,” an album bringing to life music from this book. Musicians in January’s performance include Michele Rosewoman, Melanie Charles, Michael Mayo, Linda May Han Oh, Kris Davis, Tia Fuller, Caroline Davis, Helen Sung and Mary Halvorson.
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hewlett psychologist lives a busy life
Dr. Lindsay Kallen Weisner is a Hewlett resident with a love and passion for psychology and learning about the dark history and crime that has happened on Long Island. Weisner co-hosts the “Crimes of Long Island” podcast with fellow Hewlett resident Mark Jeacoma, where they delve into the Island’s most shocking and intriguing criminal cases and unsolved cases.
NYS Music
Twiddle Announce Indefinite Hiatus, Final Tour Stops in Ithaca and Huntington next January
Vermont-based jam band Twiddle has announced an indefinite hiatus starting in 2024 after 18 years of touring together. Coming with the announcement is probably their final tour as a band, called the Distance Makes The Heart Tour. Twiddle is comprised of members Mihali Savoulidis [vocals, guitar], Ryan Dempsey [keys, organ,...
longisland.com
The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington
The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
womanaroundtown.com
Comedian in Temple Talking About Comedy
About 20 feet away from me was Jerry Seinfeld on a temple stage explaining how he had to learn to walk and talk during his live shows so that when he got to the punchline, he’d be center stage. “That’s the most powerful place, you don’t give them your best lines while on the right or left side of the stage” was his explanation.” This was just one of many glimpses into being a comedian that Seinfeld shared in last week’s interview with journalist Brian Williams at the Temple Emanu-El Streiker Cultural Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Rather than shell out over a few hundred for one of his Beacon Theatre multi-night performances coming up this month, I opted to see him live and in-person for less than $50. He spoke about comedy, his early beginnings, and his new book, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary. And that since part of the ticket price included a copy of the weighty coffee table book was validation that I’d made the right choice.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
Commercial Observer
State Farm Lends $26M on Whole Foods-Anchored Long Island Retail Asset
BRAM Auto Group has secured a $26 million debt package to refinance a Long Island shopping center anchored by Whole Foods, Commercial Observer has learned. State Farm Auto Insurance supplied the loan on BRAM’s 867 East Gate Boulevard in Garden City, N.Y, which BRAM acquired from Midwood Management Corporation for $65.2 million in May.
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular
The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
longisland.com
Tulum Tacos & Tequila Opening in Mineola
A new taco spot is opening on Thursday, December 1 in Mineola called Tulum Tacos & Tequila. Not much is known about the new spot yet, but Long Island Business News says the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 130 people with outdoor tables available. Patch also reported on the...
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
legalsportsreport.com
Addabbo To New York Jets: Come Back To Queens
Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets back in New York, specifically in Willets Point, Queens. Addabbo, chair of the NY Senate’s racing, gaming and wagering committee, realizes it is a far-fetched idea at this juncture. However, with NYCFC set to build a 25,000-seat stadium in Willets Point that could...
NBC New York
Fight Over Proposed Exotic Animal Ban on Long Island Nearly Comes to Blows
A battle over using exotic animals to make money is heating up on Long Island — and very nearly turned physical outside what is a now-closed petting zoo. Two men waging a legal fight over exotic animals today went nose to nose on Monday, as animal rights activist John Di Leonardo confronted Larry Wallach, whowas operated a business where he traveled around allowing people to pet and hold sloths.
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
