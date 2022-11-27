Read full article on original website
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
World’s Oldest Santa School Is Located In Good Ole Midland, Michigan
Kids and adults around the world know there's only one true Santa. He visits Michigan and the rest of the world in record time Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (I assume that includes a stop at Bronner's, too?) That said, Santa needs helpers all around the world and he has them trained right here in Mid-Michigan.
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas
For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
Saginaw’s $3.8M furnace replacement program may attract ‘robust’ applicant turnout Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — Dozens of Saginaw residents could show up to City Hall this weekend to seek new furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch said. “Just based on the outreach I’ve done, I suspect turnout is going to...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
wdet.org
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents
Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Flint City Council rejects ‘sweetheart’ lease deal for two Flint golf courses
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has rejected a proposal to continue leasing two city-owned golf courses to a private operator -- at least under the terms of a proposed five-year contract. Council members voted unanimously to make the move at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, sending the proposal...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
wrif.com
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan
One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public
The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
Flint will spend $1M to repave 3 of the city’s most pothole-ridden streets
FLINT, MI -- Plenty of streets could use resurfacing in the city, but Director of Transportation Rodney McGaha says he’s picked out sections of three roadways that are among the worst of the worst to repave first thing next spring. “If you travel these roads you know someone is...
Clerks face unknowns as Michigan must implement early in-person voting
Michigan’s next statewide election will look different than the last one. Proposal 2, which passed with 60% of the vote, makes a handful of election changes in the state constitution. Nine days of early in-person voting is the biggest. How exactly it gets implemented is still unknown, as clerks...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
