Genesee County, MI

Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023

Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
FLINT, MI
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Rotten Manor in Holly Reopens This Weekend for A Bloody Christmas

For those looking to add a little spookiness to their holiday season, Rotten Manon in Holly, Michigan will be reopening this season. Get your friends and family together and return to Rotten Manor and the Rotten Forest for "A Bloody Christmas." Starting this weekend, the haunt season continues as Rotten...
HOLLY, MI
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan

One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants Lee Chatfield investigation records kept secret from public

The Michigan Attorney General’s office wants to restrict public access to search warrant records in its investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, arguing the documents should remain shielded even though the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan won a judge’s order unsealing them. The attorney general's maneuver to block the district court’s ruling comes after the media outlets persuaded an Ingham County district judge earlier this month to unseal a series of search warrants and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
