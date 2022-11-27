ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend...
FLORIDA STATE
What To Watch: Playoff picture already close to settled

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rarely does a college football season enter the weekend of conference championship games with its playoff picture this clearly in focus. No. 1 Georgia (No. 1 College Football Playoff ) and No. 2 Michigan (No. 2 CFP) figure to...
COLORADO STATE
Williams, Stroud, Hooker finalists for Maxwell as top player

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football. The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday...
GEORGIA STATE

