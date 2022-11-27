ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs All-Pro OT Tristan Wirfs carted off with injury

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already suffered some key injuries to their offensive line, and it looks like they’re dealing with another one.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down with an injury during overtime of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and had to be carted off the field.

The Bucs lost Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a serious knee injury back in training camp, and guard Aaron Stinnie to a knee injury of his own during the preseason.

If Wirfs misses a significant amount of time, it’ll be another huge blow to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense.

