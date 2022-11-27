Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says

A Wichita man is dead after a head-on collision while driving the wrong way on I-135 Sunday just after midnight in Harvey County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The victim in the crash was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita, according to the report.

The incident happened around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-135 at mile marker 29.3, about half a mile south of U.S. 50. Sagerty was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135 in a 2012 Nissan Altima when he collided with a 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter work van, which was heading south, crash logs said.

Sagerty died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Mercedes Benz was 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected minor injury, the report said.