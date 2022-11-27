ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbswi_0jPFRhfy00

A Wichita man is dead after a head-on collision while driving the wrong way on I-135 Sunday just after midnight in Harvey County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The victim in the crash was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita, according to the report.

The incident happened around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-135 at mile marker 29.3, about half a mile south of U.S. 50. Sagerty was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135 in a 2012 Nissan Altima when he collided with a 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter work van, which was heading south, crash logs said.

Sagerty died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Mercedes Benz was 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected minor injury, the report said.

Comments / 2

Jereferol Mcgrew
4d ago

Isnt it tim o WCIA KS HIGHWAY OR ROAD OR CITY ,COUNY COMMISSIONS TO GET THEIR HEAD TURNED We are having a REALLY AWFUL amount of people, young and old, men, women, driving the wrong way onto the interstate. There has to be these signs that say the obvious ENTERING INTERSTATE//LEAVING INTERSTATE// they need to be BIG AND glow more than the street sign. It seems silly to some maybe but, nobody ever knows why or what makes someone drive the wrong way and in my experience it is so very hard to determine where to go onto or off the interstate This is just my thought and I too believe it will make all the diff in snow and thunder ran storms.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita boy dies 7 years after being hit by semi, family says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old Wichita boy has died seven years after he was hit by a semi following a junior football game at a local park, his family says. According to his obituary, LaDale Washington Jr. died on November 18. Two of his relatives told KAKE News that he died of complications stemming from the accident on September 26, 2015, when LaDale was just 7 years old.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One injured in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews say that one person was injured in a south Wichita house fire. The incident happened at a house in the 3700 block of south Hoover Court, just before 3:00 p.m. Fire Captain Stephen Runyan said they received several calls about the fire due to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Third person dies from Wichita suspected fentanyl overdose

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another one of the four people who overdosed on suspected fentanyl on Sunday has died. The Wichita Police Department said a 31-year-old man hospitalized in grave condition died. Only one of the overdose victims survived, and she remains in critical condition. Police say 20-year-old Stevie Metts and 35-year-old Brandon Randall died […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
266
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy