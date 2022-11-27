Had family on this flight. It was the ladies first flight ever and she could not contain herself and started praying, then went to the restroom right when the flight was taking off, banging her head on the wall inside. The next thing she came out and went for the exit door at the back, that was when two male passengers grabbed her and wrestled her to the ground because she will not listen to the flight attendants. Apparently, she bite one of the men before she could be contained. It all happened so fast. Either mental health or you prep your mind before you get on something you’ve never been on like a plane or rollercoaster. Thankfully everyone was okay and flight proceeded to Columbus after waiting on ground for 3hrs before an engineer came from home to check on the plane. It was a long day, but every passenger was fine.
