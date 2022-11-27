ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Report: Several of Deshaun Watson's accusers to attend Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

CLEVELAND — As Deshaun Watson opens a new chapter of his career on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will also be reminded of his past. According to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, around 10 of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, will be at Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Browns. The women will be attending Watson's matchup against his former team in a suite with their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, as the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback makes his regular-season debut in a Cleveland uniform.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Jimmy Garoppolo makes shocking Dolphins revelation

The San Francisco 49ers led by veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, Garoppolo shockingly revealed that he was almost a member of the Dolphins this season. A big topic of this recent NFL offseason was Garoppolo potentially being traded by the 49ers. While Read more... The post Jimmy Garoppolo makes shocking Dolphins revelation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy