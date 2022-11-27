CLEVELAND — As Deshaun Watson opens a new chapter of his career on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will also be reminded of his past. According to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, around 10 of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, will be at Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Browns. The women will be attending Watson's matchup against his former team in a suite with their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, as the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback makes his regular-season debut in a Cleveland uniform.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO