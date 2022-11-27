Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson accusers expected to attend his Browns debut against Houston Texans in a suite with Tony Buzbee: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how many women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are expected to be at his Browns debut in...
INSTANT REACTION to Deshaun Watson's first public comments since August | Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: "First off, I want to say I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back around my teammates."
Report: Several of Deshaun Watson's accusers to attend Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
CLEVELAND — As Deshaun Watson opens a new chapter of his career on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will also be reminded of his past. According to The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, around 10 of the women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, will be at Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Browns. The women will be attending Watson's matchup against his former team in a suite with their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, as the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback makes his regular-season debut in a Cleveland uniform.
Support groups speak out before Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut
CLEVELAND — Support groups from Houston and Cleveland have spoken out ahead of Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL. It’s been more than 700 days since Watson last played, but this Sunday he’ll return to Houston as a member of the Browns to face off against his former team.
Report: Cleveland Guardians pursuing Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Guardians enter the offseason, upgrading the catcher position is likely one of the team's top priorities. And it appears they're already targeting one of the league's best. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Guardians are "among the most active suitors" for...
PFF grades after Browns vs. Buccaneers: Locked On Browns
Which player had an off-the-chart PFF grade after the Browns beat the Buccaneers? We break it all down in this Locked On Browns podcast.
Jimmy Garoppolo makes shocking Dolphins revelation
The San Francisco 49ers led by veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, Garoppolo shockingly revealed that he was almost a member of the Dolphins this season. A big topic of this recent NFL offseason was Garoppolo potentially being traded by the 49ers. While Read more... The post Jimmy Garoppolo makes shocking Dolphins revelation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson discusses return to Houston for first start since suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time in three months on Thursday, Deshaun Watson opted to stick to football. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, however, may not have the same luxury this Sunday. In what will mark his first start in nearly two years -- and since...
