Could Cubs, Astros Swap Catchers in MLB Free Agency?

Could Cubs, Astros swap catchers in MLB free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been reported this week the Astros have held discussions with Willson Contreras, and earlier in the offseason the Cubs have internally discussed Christian Vazquez. And Thursday, one more national writer weighed in on...
