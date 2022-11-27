NFL Hawaii Tracker: Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins continue winning ways in return after bye week

Miamiâ€™s bye week did little to slow down the Dolphins and their star quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa led the team to another victory in a 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Dolphins improved to 8-3, while Tagovailoaâ€™s record in games he both started and was able to finish improved to 8-0.

On Sunday, the Dolphins led 30-0 at halftime as the Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native continued to dazzle with 278 passing yards through the first two quarters.

With a commanding lead, Tagovailoa was pulled in the third quarter in favor of backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. Tagovailoa finished the day 22-for-36 with 299 yards and a touchdown. Next up for the Dolphins is a pair of road games in California, beginning with a contest against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 4 at 11:05 a.m. HST.

Below are other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 12 of the NFL season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated:

Kaâ€™imi Fairbairn , kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone kick of the day, a 28-yard field goal, in a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Nate Herbig , guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Marcus Mariota , quarterback, Atlanta Falcons (Saint Louis): Mariota completed 15 of his 25 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and a deflected interception in the final minute of a 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. He also carried the ball six times for a total 49 yards.

Jahlani Tavai , linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had three tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in a 33-26 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Alohi Gilman , safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman had a game-high 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection in a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Breiden Fehoko , defensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): Fehoko had three tackles (two solo) in a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Kamu Grugier-Hill , linebacker, Arizona Cardinals (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill had one tackle in a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

DeForest Buckner , defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Tyson Alualu , defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a tackle in a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.