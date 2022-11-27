Read full article on original website
Related
Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica
Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica. In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Japan Scores Twice in Three Minutes to Take Lead over Spain
How quickly things can change in the World Cup. Japan was dominated in the first half of an essential must-win matchup against Spain. Then, early in the second half, they scored two goals in a three-minute span to take the lead. After Spain was unable to clear, Ritsu Doan settled...
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon
We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard. After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Croatia Advances After Draw Vs. Belgium, Near Misses Haunt Romelu Lukaku
After perhaps the most riveting 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatia is advancing to the knockout stage and Belgium is heading home. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, finishes with five points in Group F after a win against Canada and draws against Belgium and Morocco. Belgium,...
Costa Rica Faces Germany With Both Teams Still Alive in Group E: Here's How to Watch
Costa Rica and Germany will both still be alive when they meet on the final Group E matchday. But advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 won't necessarily be easy for either side. Costa Rica (three points) and Germany (one point) sit third and fourth, respectively, in Group...
Spain's Álvaro Morata Scores in Third Straight Game for Halftime Lead Over Japan
Three games and three goals for Álvaro Morata. The Spain forward became the second player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to find the back of the net in all three of his team's group stage games, scoring an early goal in a crucial matchup against Japan. César Azpilicueta...
Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of. So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
South Korea Seeks a Spot in Round of 16: Here's How to Watch South Korea vs. Portugal's Group H Match
The final phase of the 2022 World Cup group stage is coming to a close. A lot is on the line for South Korea as it takes on Portugal in its final Group H game. While the Seleção das Quinas has already booked its spot into the knockout stage, the Taegeuk Warriors must beat Portugal plus Ghana must lose or draw Uruguay to qualify for the Round of 16.
Paris Summer Olympics 2024 Tickets Available Now
This year's 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently underway, but fans are already turning their attention toward the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. Tickets for the Paris Olympics were made available for purchase on Thursday and this time around, sales feature a new approach this time. The tickets will be sold through a single platform worldwide and will not be made available through third-party resellers.
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
5 Things to Know About Romelu Lukaku
Belgian-born football star Romelu Lukaku is one of the world’s most talented strikers in football, even after a disappointing finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The all-time Belgium top goalscorer (68 goals scored in 104 appearances) had a strong 2018 FIFA World Cup where he received the Bronze Boot award in recognition for his performances. But things didn’t go his way in Qatar.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0