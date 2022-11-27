ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Expect Justin Fields to Be Limited at Practice for Rest of Week

Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields' Quarterback Education Continues Even While Out for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind. Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.
NBC Chicago

Cowboys Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence Uses Platform to Help Texas Youth

Football players do more than just lift their teammates – they lift their communities, too, especially during times of strife and challenge. During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence used his platform as a professional NFL player to assist essential workers in their businesses and in the community.
NBC Chicago



