ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: The knockout round scenarios for each team ahead of the final group games

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JctBV_0jPFPOAh00

Wondering how each team can advance to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup? You've come to the right place.

With just one more day of the second round of group stage games to go, it's becoming clearer and clearer who has realistic chances of making it to the Round of 16. So far, France is the only team that has clinched advancement to the next round while Qatar and Canada have been eliminated after their first two games.

Here's what you need to know heading into the last set of group stage games on Tuesday. This post will be updated with Groups G and H after those eight teams play their second games of the tournament on Monday.

Group A

1. Netherlands, 4 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Ecuador, 4 points (+2)

3. Senegal, 3 points (0)

4. Qatar, 0 points (-4)

Tuesday’s games

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Senegal vs. Ecuador

How they can advance

Netherlands: A tie against Qatar clinches advancement for the Dutch. A win over Qatar is good enough to win the group with a better goal difference or more goals scored than Ecaudor if Ecuador wins.

Ecuador: A tie against Senegal clinches advancement. A win over Senegal is good enough to win the group with a better goal difference or more goals scored than the Netherlands if the Netherlands wins.

Senegal: A win against Ecuador clinches advancement. A tie is only good enough if Senegal can have a better goal difference or more goals scored than the Netherlands.

Qatar: Cannot advance

Group B

1. England, 4 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Iran, 3 points (-2)

3. United States, 2 points (0)

4. Wales, 1 point (-2)

Tuesday’s games

England vs. Wales

United States vs. Iran

How they can advance

England: Will win the group with a win over Wales and can clinch advancement with a tie. A tie is good enough to win the group if Iran and the United States tie.

Iran: Can advance with a win and can win the group with a win and an England loss. A tie is good enough to advance as long as Wales doesn't beat England.

United States: Can advance with a win over Iran. Can win the group with a win over Iran and a Wales win over England or a five-goal win over Iran and a tie between England and Wales.

Wales: Can advance with a win over England and a tie between Iran and the United States.

Group C

1. Poland, 4 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Argentina, 3 points (+1)

3. Saudi Arabia, 3 points (-1)

4. Mexico, 1 point (-2)

Wednesday’s games

Poland vs. Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

How they can advance

Poland: Will win the group with a win over Argentina. Will advance with a tie. Can advance with a loss to Argentina if Mexico beats Saudi Arabia and has a better goal differential than Mexico.

Argentina: Will advance with a win or a tie. Will win the group with a win over Poland and a Mexico win over Saudi Arabia. Can win the group with a win and a Saudi Arabia win if the Saudis have a worse goal differential. Can advance with a tie if Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by two or fewer goals.

Saudi Arabia: Will advance with a win. Can win the group with a win and a tie between Poland and Argentina. Can advance with a tie if Poland beats Argentina.

Mexico: Will advance with a win and a Poland win over Argentina. Can advance with a win and tie between Argentina and Poland with a better goal differential than Argentina. Can advance with a win and an Argentina win with a better goal differential than Poland.

Group D

1. France, 6 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Australia, 3 points (-2)

3. Denmark, 1 point (-1)

4. Tunisia, 1 point (-1)

Wednesday’s games

France vs. Tunisia

Denmark vs. Australia

How they can advance

France: Already clinched advancement and can win the group with a tie or win.

Australia: Will advance with a win. Can advance with a tie if France beats or ties Tunisia.

Denmark: Will advance with a win and a France win or tie with Tunisia.

Tunisia: Will advance with a win and tie between Denmark and Australia.

Group E

1. Spain, 4 points (+7 goal difference)

2. Japan, 3 points (0)

3. Costa Rica, 3 points (-6)

4. Germany, 1 point (-1)

Thursday’s games

Spain vs. Japan

Germany vs. Costa Rica

How they can advance

Spain: Will win group with a win or a tie. Can advance with a loss with a superior goal difference if tied with either Costa Rica or Germany.

Japan: Will win group with a win. Can advance with a tie and a better goal difference than Costa Rica and Germany if either team finishes with 4 points.

Costa Rica: Will win group with a win and a tie between Japan and Spain. Will advance with a win or tie and a Spain win.

Germany: Will advance with a win and a Spain win. Will advance with a win and a Spain tie with Japan with a better goal difference or more goals scored than Japan.

Group F

1. Croatia, 4 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Morocco, 4 points (+2)

3. Belgium, 3 points (-1)

4. Canada, 0 points

Thursday’s games

Croatia vs. Belgium

Canada vs. Morocco

How they can advance

Croatia: Will win group with a win and a Morocco tie or loss. Will win group with a win and a Morocco win and a better goal difference. Will advance with a tie.

Morocco: Will win group with a win and a Croatia tie or loss. Will win group with a win and a Croatia win and a better goal difference. Will advance with a tie and a Croatia win or tie.

Belgium: Will win group with a win and a Morocco tie or loss. Will advance with a tie and a Morocco loss.

Canada: Cannot advance

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
WHIO Dayton

Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Germany was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row. The four-time champions beat Costa Rica 4-2 Thursday but it wasn't enough to reach the round of 16. Japan's 2-1 victory over Spain in the other group game allowed both of those teams to advance instead, with the Japanese team finishing at the top of Group E.
WHIO Dayton

Arabs unite in celebration as Morocco advances in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — First Qatar was out, exiting the World Cup with the worst record of a host country. Then the Saudi national team's run ended, despite a historic upset against Argentina last week. Finally Tunisia was eliminated, after a dramatic victory against already-qualified France. Now,...
WHIO Dayton

Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
The Independent

Royal news: William and Kate greet fans in Boston amid race row and Meghan and Harry Netflix trailer – live

Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism...
WHIO Dayton

Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down Thursday for the centerpiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit, with the two leaders eager to talk through the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

U.S. vs. Iran: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows. Each group's games happen at the same time...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup scores, updates: Senegal ekes out 2-1 result to advance as Netherlands tops Group A

It was a drama-filled finish to Group A — at least in one of the matches. While Netherlands coasted to an easy 2-0 victory over host nation Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador traded blows in a tense 2-1 affair that was ultimately decided by a volley from Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in the 70th minute. The result means Senegal will advance to the Round of 16 alongside Group A winner Netherlands.
WHIO Dayton

World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute

THE HAGUE — (AP) — The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations’ highest...
WHIO Dayton

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN — (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. The buyer of Beckmann's “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at...
WHIO Dayton

Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities said Thursday a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros ($404,000) belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. The authorities are threatening legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 watercolor “Untitled” was sold Thursday...
WHIO Dayton

EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union was edging closer to setting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil — a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia's supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

China's 'zero-COVID' limits saved lives but no clear exit

China's strategy of controlling the coronavirus with lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines has provoked the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades. Most protesters on the mainland and in Hong Kong have focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months....
WHIO Dayton

New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea's ruling party's central committee for their involvement in the country's ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of Korea,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow's ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy