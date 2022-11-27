Read full article on original website
Ann Sheehan
4d ago
again more stimulus money going out to everybody except for people who did not make enough to pay taxes which covers most of the elderly disabled and a lot of single people so far the only ones raking in big stimulus money are people with kids and people who worked during the pandemic and please do not misunderstand me my hat is off to those people but I think the state should also be helping out seniors and disabled would stimulus money.
Reply(6)
17
Guest
4d ago
Give money to Elderly! We need It!! Food, heating, house Repairs, electrical, and Gas!! Medical Expenses Too!! We Need Help, Please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️
Reply(3)
8
bv
4d ago
Stimulus ?? This is money owed back to taxpayers by an over-taxing government.
Reply
15
Related
Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks
BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NECN
Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way
If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Stimulus update: Massive tax refund checks of up to 14% being sent out in Massachusetts
Select residents in Massachusetts will receive a one-time tax refund set at 14% of their state personal income tax liability by the middle of next month.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball prize won in Springfield
There were three Bay Staters who each won $100,000 in the lottery on Wednesday, and one of the winning tickets was sold in Springfield. Two of the winning tickets were from selecting numbers for a drawing, and one was a scratch ticket. One of the drawing tickets was for the...
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
MassLive.com
Gov. Baker calls Mass. migrant housing capacity a ‘very significant problem’
Massachusetts must dramatically expand its shelter capacity to handle an influx of migrants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday as he defended his $139 million supplemental budget filed earlier this month despite the legislative session drawing to a close and Gov.-elect Maura Healey preparing to helm the corner office. That type...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 hitting bank accounts in South Carolina
South Carolina taxpayers who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect an $800 tax rebate to hit their wallets later this month. The first round of the $800 rebate has already been released, and residents will obtain the money through direct deposit or as a check in the mail. Additional checks will be stretched out across December. Those who have not filed their 2021 taxes can still receive the rebate if filed by Feb. 15, but they would not receive the check until March 2023.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Gov.-elect Maura Healey sidesteps specifics on tax relief pledge
With her inauguration just over a month away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday declined to provide specific details about her day-one priority of pursuing tax reform for struggling Bay Staters. “I think that this will be the subject of continuing conversation and deliberation, and obviously, you know, that work will...
One-time payment of $850 coming from the state
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
These are the Mass. communities with the highest, lowest voter turnout
Massachusetts voter turnout was 51.4% in the midterm elections, with 2,508,298 ballots cast, Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday. But 51 Massachusetts cities and towns saw turnout below the 50% threshold, and another 71 municipalities logged turnout above 65%, according to a MassLive analysis of newly certified election data released by Galvin’s office.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
whdh.com
Mass. man wins $2M lottery prize on ticket sold in Sterling
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased...
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Whether you are planning on visiting this winter or simply want to know when the first snow in Massachusetts typically occurs, this New England state is certainly a winter wonderland. With Boston resting along the eastern coastline and the rest of the state a beautiful place to explore and enjoy, what can you expect out of a winter season in Massachusetts and when does snowfall typically occur?
Comments / 34