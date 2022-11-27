ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 34

Ann Sheehan
4d ago

again more stimulus money going out to everybody except for people who did not make enough to pay taxes which covers most of the elderly disabled and a lot of single people so far the only ones raking in big stimulus money are people with kids and people who worked during the pandemic and please do not misunderstand me my hat is off to those people but I think the state should also be helping out seniors and disabled would stimulus money.

Reply(6)
17
Guest
4d ago

Give money to Elderly! We need It!! Food, heating, house Repairs, electrical, and Gas!! Medical Expenses Too!! We Need Help, Please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️

Reply(3)
8
bv
4d ago

Stimulus ?? This is money owed back to taxpayers by an over-taxing government.

Reply
15
Related
CBS Boston

Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks

BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way

If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 hitting bank accounts in South Carolina

South Carolina taxpayers who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect an $800 tax rebate to hit their wallets later this month. The first round of the $800 rebate has already been released, and residents will obtain the money through direct deposit or as a check in the mail. Additional checks will be stretched out across December. Those who have not filed their 2021 taxes can still receive the rebate if filed by Feb. 15, but they would not receive the check until March 2023.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
MAINE STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
WNAW 94.7

Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets

Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Mass. man wins $2M lottery prize on ticket sold in Sterling

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased...
STERLING, MA
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Massachusetts: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Whether you are planning on visiting this winter or simply want to know when the first snow in Massachusetts typically occurs, this New England state is certainly a winter wonderland. With Boston resting along the eastern coastline and the rest of the state a beautiful place to explore and enjoy, what can you expect out of a winter season in Massachusetts and when does snowfall typically occur?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy