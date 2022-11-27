COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lubbock-Cooper OL Holton Hendrix pledges to Texas Tech as part of ‘24 class

The Red Raiders fortified their offensive line for the future Sunday.

Holton Hendrix, a class of 2024 prospect at Lubbock-Cooper, announced his commitment to play for Texas Tech. He chose TTU over scholarship offers from Baylor, Kansas and Houston.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and his staff were the first to offer a scholarship to the 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensive lineman, according 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. The Rivals recruiting service ranks Hendrix as a four-star recruit and the No. 37 prospect in Texas among this year's high-school juniors.

Hendrix helped the Lubbock-Cooper offense rush for 2,872 yards this season. He competed alongside Kaden Carr, a 6-5, 320-pound Cooper offensive tackle who's also pledged to Tech.

The Red Raiders' 2024 class, which is ranked No. 15 following Sunday’s pledge by Hendrix, includes Shallowater offensive lineman Kasen Long (6-6, 250), Hawley wide receiver Chandlin Myers (6-3, 163) and Madisonville skill-position player Lorenzo Johnson (5-11, 170). Long, Myers and Johnson are all ranked among the state's top 100 recruits by 247Sports among this year's high-school juniors.

Texas Tech women’s basketball

LAS VEGAS — Bailey Maupin continues to show she can score in her first year competing at the college level.

The former Gruver standout finished with a career-best 27 points and Jasmine Shavers chipped in a career-high 21 to help Texas Tech down Mercer 78-66 on Saturday and finish undefeated in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Tech (5-1) has won four games in a row. Maupin scored 16 of her 27 in the second half. She broke a school record for most made free throws in a game without a miss, going 13 for 13. Tech made 34 of 38 as a team.

Tech, clinging to a 61-60 lead with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter, blew the game open with a 17-6 run.

Erin Houpt finished with a game-high 28 points for Mercer (2-3).

Texas Tech hosts Alabama State (0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday with the game scheduled to be streamed online on ESPN+. That starts an eight-game homestand that includes the Big 12 opener at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 against Iowa State.

LCU women's basketball

Maci Maddox scored 13 points and Lubbock Christian University beat Western Colorado 51-38 Sunday, extending its NCAA Division II record home winning streak to 107 games.

Audrey Robertson had 11 points and seven rebounds for LCU (4-2), and Grace Foster was good for nine points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Chaps got seven points apiece from Shaylee Stovall and Reese Schumann.

Rachel Cockman and Emmery Wagstaff scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Western Colorado (1-4) with each gathering eight rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: COLLEGE SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lubbock-Cooper OL Holton Hendrix pledges to Texas Tech as part of ‘24 class