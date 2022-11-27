ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said the person responsible for the stabbing knew both victims.

The altercation occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of Otto Street.

Police received reports that a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were stabbed while visiting a friend’s house.

When police arrived, they found both victims outside with upper body stab wounds.

Paramedics treated them both before they were taken to Sparrow Hospital for their injuries.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Officials are unsure of what weapon was used to injure the two.

Comments / 2

norigibson
4d ago

Just another day in this stinking city. Got a mayor who can find money for bad food on a roof but does nothing to get rid of the scourge. Typical of Lansing.

