Durham, NC

Duke basketball's Jeremy Roach returns after injury against Purdue at PK Legacy championship

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore – Duke junior guard Jeremy Roach left Sunday's Phil Knight Legacy championship game with a right foot injury during the first half against No. 24 Purdue.

Roach, who had 10 points before leaving the game, appeared to injure his foot during a loose ball tussle with a Purdue defender, left the game, and was treated on the bench before returning moments later. With under a minute before halftime, he went down again, holding his foot and limping to the sideline.

He was taken to the locker room but returned to action in the second half.

